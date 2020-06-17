Amenities

13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 Available 04/25/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Cantabria- Rancho Penasquitos - 2nd floor, 1 story unit in Cantabria complex in Rancho Penasquitos. Unit features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and stackable washer and dryer in unit. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Fireplace in living room and sliding door out to fully fenced patio. Complex features pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, basketball court, clubhouse, exercise room and plenty of guest parking. One dedicated covered parking spot included. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Rents include water, sewer and trash. Close to shopping and eateries.



