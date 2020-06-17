All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:04 PM

13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106

13283 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd · (858) 578-7284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13283 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 Available 04/25/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Cantabria- Rancho Penasquitos - 2nd floor, 1 story unit in Cantabria complex in Rancho Penasquitos. Unit features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and stackable washer and dryer in unit. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Fireplace in living room and sliding door out to fully fenced patio. Complex features pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, basketball court, clubhouse, exercise room and plenty of guest parking. One dedicated covered parking spot included. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Rents include water, sewer and trash. Close to shopping and eateries.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE3610129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 have any available units?
13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 have?
Some of 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 currently offering any rent specials?
13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 pet-friendly?
No, 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 offer parking?
Yes, 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 does offer parking.
Does 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 have a pool?
Yes, 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 has a pool.
Does 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 have accessible units?
No, 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 does not have accessible units.
Does 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13283 Rancho Penasquitos #J-106 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University