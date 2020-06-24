All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
1327 TORREY PINES ROAD
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

1327 TORREY PINES ROAD

1327 Torrey Pines Road · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great Location in heart of La Jolla!Traditional Spanish style home with easy walk to village,cove,premium shopping & fine restaurant!Spacious living & dining rooms w/exposed beams on ceilings invite social gatherings,master bed with balcony,built-in surrounding sound & lots of vintage details to emphasize history of the house.There is also an optional bedroom (no closet) w/full bath on 1st floor.Good size back yard has built-in BBQ,small kitchen & more.2 car garage plus plenty of parking spaces for guests

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD have any available units?
1327 TORREY PINES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD have?
Some of 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1327 TORREY PINES ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD offers parking.
Does 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD have a pool?
No, 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 TORREY PINES ROAD has units with dishwashers.
