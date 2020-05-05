All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

13242 Courtland Terrace

13242 Courtland Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

13242 Courtland Terrace, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
13242 Courtland Terrace Available 05/29/20 FOR RENT 3Br/ 2.5Ba 2128 Sqft Fully Furnished Del Mar Heights Vacation Home, Available Just In Time For The Del Mar Races! - 3Br/ 2.5Ba 2128 SqFt Fully Furnished Del Mar Heights Vacation Home, Available Just In Time For The Del Mar Races! Highly Sought After Area, Sits On A Private Cul-De-Sac Street. This Fabulous Carmel Valley Home Offers Lots Of Attractive Amenities. Very Open Floor Plan, Contemporary Furniture, Flat Screen Tvs, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplaces, Dining & Eating Areas, Wet Bar, Harwood Flooring That Leads Out To Inviting Patio. This Charming Kitchen Features Stainless Appliances, All The Cookware And Utensils You Need Just Bring Your Suitcases! The Large Master Bedroom Has A King Bed And Its Own Cozy Fireplace, Large Walk In Closet, Slider That Opens Up To A Beautifully Landscaped Backyard, Spacious Master Bathroom With Soaking Tub. Offers A Very Relaxing, Exquisite Backyard With A Very Low Maintenance, Large Synthetic Grass Lawn, Chairs & Table, Perfect For Lounging, Bbq On The Stainless Grill. Warm Up By The Outdoor Fire Pit, Great For Entertaining Family & Guests. Second And 3 Bedroom Have Queen Beds, 2 Car Garage, A/C Washer/Dryer And Lots Of Space Through-Out The Home. Gardener Service, Water, Trash Cable & Internet Included. Prefer No Pets. Walking/Biking Distance To Del Mar Highlands Town Centers Shopping, Dining & Luxury Cinemas. Minutes To The Beach & Del Mar Village. Perfect To Experience All San Diego Has To Offer! 1-Month Minimum, Rents Vary On Length Of Time Home Is Rented, Call For Availability This Home Books Up Fast!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13242 Courtland Terrace have any available units?
13242 Courtland Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13242 Courtland Terrace have?
Some of 13242 Courtland Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13242 Courtland Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13242 Courtland Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13242 Courtland Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 13242 Courtland Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13242 Courtland Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 13242 Courtland Terrace offers parking.
Does 13242 Courtland Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13242 Courtland Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13242 Courtland Terrace have a pool?
No, 13242 Courtland Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 13242 Courtland Terrace have accessible units?
No, 13242 Courtland Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13242 Courtland Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 13242 Courtland Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

