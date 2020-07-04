13230 Pageant Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/643266b023 ----

4 BD / 2.5 BA, 2143 sq.ft., detached home built in 1978, located in San Diego. Available date: 2019/03/15



Welcome to this stunning home where location, schools, and size is paramount. Located just north of the 56 off Black Mountain Road, this home is close to entertainment, grocery stores, transportation, and highly regarded schools. The home has 4 large bedrooms and a huge backyard with lots of space for entertaining, gardening, or relaxing. The home is built with an open layout and vaulted ceilings. This highlights the ample space, fills the home with natural light, and gives you a comfortable feeling when inside. Schedule a showing now, this one won?t last.



Features:?

- Home has solar panels on roof which helps save on electricity!

- Highly sought after location near grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment, great schools, and transportation (just off the 56).?

- Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom. Master bedroom has a gigantic master closet with built-in shelving. There is also a large balcony off the master bedroom, it?s big enough for chairs and a morning coffee.

- The kitchen has upgraded countertops, a countertop bar, a flush built-in range, a deep sink, freshly painted countertops, and plenty of storage.

?- The home also has double paned windows, plantation shutters, tons of indoor storage, garage storage, and a fireplace.

- The backyard / exterior has a tranquil environment, fenced yard, garden, fruit trees, and a sprinkler / irrigation system.

- Laundry: Yes W/D hook-ups (no appliances included).

?- HVAC: central A/C, ceiling fans in each bedroom, central heat, and a smart thermostat. Heat is ducted for upstairs and downstairs. AC is only ducted for downstairs.

Note: See terms below for appliances included.



Terms:

?- Showings by appointment only. Don?t disturb occupants.

- Lease term: 12 month minimum. Open to longer lease, such as 24 month lease. ?

- Pets: No Cats. Dogs considered on a case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). 2 pets maximum. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 animal administration fee per month per pet.?

- Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent.?

- Security deposit will be held in: Broker?s Trust Account.

?- Year built: 1978.?

- Appliances included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Air Conditioner, and Furnace.

?- If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by owner. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage.

?- Landscaping: Owner will provide a monthly gardener service for the front yard and back yard.

?- All utilities / services to be paid by Tenant.

?- Parking rules: 2 car garage and 2 car driveway. Street parking per city rules.?

Additional lease terms:

- Heat is ducted for upstairs and downstairs. AC is only ducted for downstairs.



Feel Good Property Management, Inc. BRE #01987336

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the responsibility of the tenant or tenant\'s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.