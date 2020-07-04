All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13230 Pageant Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

13230 Pageant Ave

13230 Pageant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13230 Pageant Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/643266b023 ----
4 BD / 2.5 BA, 2143 sq.ft., detached home built in 1978, located in San Diego. Available date: 2019/03/15

Welcome to this stunning home where location, schools, and size is paramount. Located just north of the 56 off Black Mountain Road, this home is close to entertainment, grocery stores, transportation, and highly regarded schools. The home has 4 large bedrooms and a huge backyard with lots of space for entertaining, gardening, or relaxing. The home is built with an open layout and vaulted ceilings. This highlights the ample space, fills the home with natural light, and gives you a comfortable feeling when inside. Schedule a showing now, this one won?t last.

Features:?
- Home has solar panels on roof which helps save on electricity!
- Highly sought after location near grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment, great schools, and transportation (just off the 56).?
- Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom. Master bedroom has a gigantic master closet with built-in shelving. There is also a large balcony off the master bedroom, it?s big enough for chairs and a morning coffee.
- The kitchen has upgraded countertops, a countertop bar, a flush built-in range, a deep sink, freshly painted countertops, and plenty of storage.
?- The home also has double paned windows, plantation shutters, tons of indoor storage, garage storage, and a fireplace.
- The backyard / exterior has a tranquil environment, fenced yard, garden, fruit trees, and a sprinkler / irrigation system.
- Laundry: Yes W/D hook-ups (no appliances included).
?- HVAC: central A/C, ceiling fans in each bedroom, central heat, and a smart thermostat. Heat is ducted for upstairs and downstairs. AC is only ducted for downstairs.
Note: See terms below for appliances included.

Terms:
?- Showings by appointment only. Don?t disturb occupants.
- Lease term: 12 month minimum. Open to longer lease, such as 24 month lease. ?
- Pets: No Cats. Dogs considered on a case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). 2 pets maximum. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 animal administration fee per month per pet.?
- Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent.?
- Security deposit will be held in: Broker?s Trust Account.
?- Year built: 1978.?
- Appliances included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Air Conditioner, and Furnace.
?- If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by owner. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage.
?- Landscaping: Owner will provide a monthly gardener service for the front yard and back yard.
?- All utilities / services to be paid by Tenant.
?- Parking rules: 2 car garage and 2 car driveway. Street parking per city rules.?
Additional lease terms:
- Heat is ducted for upstairs and downstairs. AC is only ducted for downstairs.

Feel Good Property Management, Inc. BRE #01987336
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the responsibility of the tenant or tenant\'s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13230 Pageant Ave have any available units?
13230 Pageant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13230 Pageant Ave have?
Some of 13230 Pageant Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13230 Pageant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13230 Pageant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13230 Pageant Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13230 Pageant Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13230 Pageant Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13230 Pageant Ave offers parking.
Does 13230 Pageant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13230 Pageant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13230 Pageant Ave have a pool?
No, 13230 Pageant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13230 Pageant Ave have accessible units?
No, 13230 Pageant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13230 Pageant Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13230 Pageant Ave has units with dishwashers.

