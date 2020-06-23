13223 Sunset Point Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access media room

Rarely available this Carmel Valley/Torrey Highland Santa Barbra Plan 3 home is centrally located near some of the best schools, shopping, and restaurants in the area! Enjoy a spacious 5 bed, 4.5 baths, 3900+ sqft home with bonus office/media room, hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances, 3 car garage and more. The main level offers a full bed and bath which is great for visiting guests or multi-generational families. The front entrance offers a private courtyard for added privacy, a bubbling fountain, and lush landscaping. The grand staircase is sure to wow and offers a beautiful accent to the home as it can be seen from the formal living room and dining room. Entertaining is easy in your open concept kitchen with oversized eat-at granite island, walk-in pantry, double oven, built-in refrigerator, deluxe hood & range. The family room features a fireplace with custom entertainment space and built-in cabs. Take the entertaining outside to enjoy a fully fenced private yard with built-in bbq, sink, burner, eat-at Island, fruit trees, patio & grass for some family fun. Upstairs you will find the media/bonus flex room that is great for a kid's space, extra office, TV room, you name it. It has added built-ins as well to help organize and hide any clutter. In addition, you will find 3 additional bedrooms with ample closet space, some with walk-in closets, large windows with window treatments, and custom paint colors throughout. Relax for your day in your private master retreat, featuring large windows with beautiful views, fireplace, & built-in media cab. Take a soak in the oversized bathtub while enjoying the view, separate sinks & makeup area make getting ready a treat not to mention the dual-sided walk-in closet, complete with custom built-ins. Words do not express so I will let the pictures speak for themselves. Additional highlights include: Upstairs laundry room with storage & sink, 3 car side by side garage w/ storage, Solar has been added so this will reduce your bills Community features to note: Torrey Pines High School is within walking distance, and the world-class shopping centers One Paseo and the Del Mar Highlands are both just a few minutes away by car. Canyon Crest Academy is also within a 5-minute drive, and the Torrey Pines beach and State Reserve are less than 10 minutes away. Contact Us today for your private viewing!