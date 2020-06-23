All apartments in San Diego
13223 Sunset Point Way
13223 Sunset Point Way

13223 Sunset Point Way · No Longer Available
Location

13223 Sunset Point Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Rarely available this Carmel Valley/Torrey Highland Santa Barbra Plan 3 home is centrally located near some of the best schools, shopping, and restaurants in the area! Enjoy a spacious 5 bed, 4.5 baths, 3900+ sqft home with bonus office/media room, hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances, 3 car garage and more. The main level offers a full bed and bath which is great for visiting guests or multi-generational families. The front entrance offers a private courtyard for added privacy, a bubbling fountain, and lush landscaping. The grand staircase is sure to wow and offers a beautiful accent to the home as it can be seen from the formal living room and dining room. Entertaining is easy in your open concept kitchen with oversized eat-at granite island, walk-in pantry, double oven, built-in refrigerator, deluxe hood & range. The family room features a fireplace with custom entertainment space and built-in cabs. Take the entertaining outside to enjoy a fully fenced private yard with built-in bbq, sink, burner, eat-at Island, fruit trees, patio & grass for some family fun. Upstairs you will find the media/bonus flex room that is great for a kid's space, extra office, TV room, you name it. It has added built-ins as well to help organize and hide any clutter. In addition, you will find 3 additional bedrooms with ample closet space, some with walk-in closets, large windows with window treatments, and custom paint colors throughout. Relax for your day in your private master retreat, featuring large windows with beautiful views, fireplace, & built-in media cab. Take a soak in the oversized bathtub while enjoying the view, separate sinks & makeup area make getting ready a treat not to mention the dual-sided walk-in closet, complete with custom built-ins. Words do not express so I will let the pictures speak for themselves. Additional highlights include: Upstairs laundry room with storage & sink, 3 car side by side garage w/ storage, Solar has been added so this will reduce your bills Community features to note: Torrey Pines High School is within walking distance, and the world-class shopping centers One Paseo and the Del Mar Highlands are both just a few minutes away by car. Canyon Crest Academy is also within a 5-minute drive, and the Torrey Pines beach and State Reserve are less than 10 minutes away. Contact Us today for your private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13223 Sunset Point Way have any available units?
13223 Sunset Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13223 Sunset Point Way have?
Some of 13223 Sunset Point Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13223 Sunset Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
13223 Sunset Point Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13223 Sunset Point Way pet-friendly?
No, 13223 Sunset Point Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13223 Sunset Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 13223 Sunset Point Way offers parking.
Does 13223 Sunset Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13223 Sunset Point Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13223 Sunset Point Way have a pool?
No, 13223 Sunset Point Way does not have a pool.
Does 13223 Sunset Point Way have accessible units?
No, 13223 Sunset Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13223 Sunset Point Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13223 Sunset Point Way has units with dishwashers.
