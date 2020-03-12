13050 Jicama Terrace

Amenities
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home / Newly Remodeled Kitchen / Carmel Valley - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Carmel Valley home. The home features a newly remodeled kitchen, tile on the first floor and carpet on stairwell, and in all three bedrooms. The home offers full sized washer dryer, two car garage and air conditioning. The community features top of the line amenities like: tennis and basketball courts, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, sauna, steam room and a recreation room.
12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Trash
Laundry: In Unit
Parking: 2 car garage
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove
No Smoking
1 small dog considered with $500 pet deposit
No Cats Allowed
