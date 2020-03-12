13050 Jicama Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage pet friendly sauna tennis court

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home / Newly Remodeled Kitchen / Carmel Valley - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Carmel Valley home. The home features a newly remodeled kitchen, tile on the first floor and carpet on stairwell, and in all three bedrooms. The home offers full sized washer dryer, two car garage and air conditioning. The community features top of the line amenities like: tennis and basketball courts, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, sauna, steam room and a recreation room.



12 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Trash

Laundry: In Unit

Parking: 2 car garage

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove

No Smoking



1 small dog considered with $500 pet deposit



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA DRE Lic. #00935682



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4779888)