Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

13050 Jicama Terrace

Location

13050 Jicama Terrace, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home / Newly Remodeled Kitchen / Carmel Valley - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Carmel Valley home. The home features a newly remodeled kitchen, tile on the first floor and carpet on stairwell, and in all three bedrooms. The home offers full sized washer dryer, two car garage and air conditioning. The community features top of the line amenities like: tennis and basketball courts, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, sauna, steam room and a recreation room.

12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Trash
Laundry: In Unit
Parking: 2 car garage
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven/Stove
No Smoking

1 small dog considered with $500 pet deposit

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA DRE Lic. #00935682

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4779888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13050 Jicama Terrace have any available units?
13050 Jicama Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13050 Jicama Terrace have?
Some of 13050 Jicama Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13050 Jicama Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13050 Jicama Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13050 Jicama Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 13050 Jicama Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 13050 Jicama Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 13050 Jicama Terrace offers parking.
Does 13050 Jicama Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13050 Jicama Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13050 Jicama Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 13050 Jicama Terrace has a pool.
Does 13050 Jicama Terrace have accessible units?
No, 13050 Jicama Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13050 Jicama Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13050 Jicama Terrace has units with dishwashers.
