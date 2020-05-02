13025 Moonstone Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful brand new 2017 home in Rancho Penasquitos that features 5 beds, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, with a full bedroom with it's own bathroom on the first floor. Home has updated laminate wood flooring. Pets are welcome in this large 3598 square foot home. 2 car garage with epoxy floors has tons of storage. Home has included soft water and water filter throughout the house already included. Windows are all covered with sheer blinds. Laundry room is upstairs with storage, and most bedrooms have walk in closets.



Beautiful Chef's kitchen with European white cabinetry, lg. center island, breakfast nook, butler's pantry, granite counters, and stainless steel high end appliances. House has central A/C , full bedroom downstairs, quiet cul-de-sac location with very little traffic. Sought after Poway Schools: Westview, Mesa Verde Middle & Deer Canyon Schools. Also, next to Park Village Elementary. Beautifully landscaped yard with rock waterfall, big lawn & covered patio. Fabulous location on a very private street in the highly desirable community of RPQ with award winning school districts, ease of access to SR-56 and I-15.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.