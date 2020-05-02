All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13025 Moonstone Place

13025 Moonstone Pl · No Longer Available
Location

13025 Moonstone Pl, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful brand new 2017 home in Rancho Penasquitos that features 5 beds, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, with a full bedroom with it's own bathroom on the first floor. Home has updated laminate wood flooring. Pets are welcome in this large 3598 square foot home. 2 car garage with epoxy floors has tons of storage. Home has included soft water and water filter throughout the house already included. Windows are all covered with sheer blinds. Laundry room is upstairs with storage, and most bedrooms have walk in closets.

Beautiful Chef's kitchen with European white cabinetry, lg. center island, breakfast nook, butler's pantry, granite counters, and stainless steel high end appliances. House has central A/C , full bedroom downstairs, quiet cul-de-sac location with very little traffic. Sought after Poway Schools: Westview, Mesa Verde Middle & Deer Canyon Schools. Also, next to Park Village Elementary. Beautifully landscaped yard with rock waterfall, big lawn & covered patio. Fabulous location on a very private street in the highly desirable community of RPQ with award winning school districts, ease of access to SR-56 and I-15.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13025 Moonstone Place have any available units?
13025 Moonstone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13025 Moonstone Place have?
Some of 13025 Moonstone Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13025 Moonstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
13025 Moonstone Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13025 Moonstone Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13025 Moonstone Place is pet friendly.
Does 13025 Moonstone Place offer parking?
Yes, 13025 Moonstone Place does offer parking.
Does 13025 Moonstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13025 Moonstone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13025 Moonstone Place have a pool?
No, 13025 Moonstone Place does not have a pool.
Does 13025 Moonstone Place have accessible units?
No, 13025 Moonstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13025 Moonstone Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13025 Moonstone Place does not have units with dishwashers.
