12773 Kestrel St Available 10/12/19 PRICE REDUCED!!! - Move In Special - 1 Week FREE! - New paint throughout this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Enter to a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a formal dining area. The back family room is off of the kitchen which offers counter seating and a large breakfast nook. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, cooktop, wall oven, microwave, and dishwasher.



Washer and dryer hookups in laundry room. Dryer hookups for gas and electric. The attached 2 car garage has been partitioned to a work space. The carpet will not be replaced.



MOVE IN SPECIAL- One week free in October with a 1 year lease.



Gardener Included

Tenant Pays SDGE and Water

1 year lease

Combined monthly income to be about 2.5x the rent = $7000

Cats and small dogs ok



Tenants are required to carry Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a liability only policy.



