Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12773 Kestrel St
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

12773 Kestrel St

12773 Kestrel Street · No Longer Available
Location

12773 Kestrel Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12773 Kestrel St Available 10/12/19 PRICE REDUCED!!! - Move In Special - 1 Week FREE! - New paint throughout this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Enter to a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a formal dining area. The back family room is off of the kitchen which offers counter seating and a large breakfast nook. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, cooktop, wall oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

Washer and dryer hookups in laundry room. Dryer hookups for gas and electric. The attached 2 car garage has been partitioned to a work space. The carpet will not be replaced.

MOVE IN SPECIAL- One week free in October with a 1 year lease.

Gardener Included
Tenant Pays SDGE and Water
1 year lease
Combined monthly income to be about 2.5x the rent = $7000
Cats and small dogs ok

Tenants are required to carry Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a liability only policy.

(RLNE2929048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12773 Kestrel St have any available units?
12773 Kestrel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12773 Kestrel St have?
Some of 12773 Kestrel St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12773 Kestrel St currently offering any rent specials?
12773 Kestrel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12773 Kestrel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12773 Kestrel St is pet friendly.
Does 12773 Kestrel St offer parking?
Yes, 12773 Kestrel St offers parking.
Does 12773 Kestrel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12773 Kestrel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12773 Kestrel St have a pool?
No, 12773 Kestrel St does not have a pool.
Does 12773 Kestrel St have accessible units?
No, 12773 Kestrel St does not have accessible units.
Does 12773 Kestrel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12773 Kestrel St has units with dishwashers.
