Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1270 Moana Dr.
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

1270 Moana Dr.

1270 Moana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1270 Moana Drive, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Home, Point Loma 4 Bed/3 Bath - Price just reduced! Take a look at this large home in Upper Point Loma. Bright 4 bedroom 3 FULL bath home in Point Loma. 2 master bedrooms! Unfurnished, one year lease. Shiny hardwood floors, big, bright bay windows! See the Seaworld fireworks from your living room! Laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. 2 car garage. Gas, electric, water on single meter for property shared by back one bedroom. Pets will be considered.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Moana Dr. have any available units?
1270 Moana Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 Moana Dr. have?
Some of 1270 Moana Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 Moana Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Moana Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Moana Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 Moana Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1270 Moana Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1270 Moana Dr. offers parking.
Does 1270 Moana Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 Moana Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Moana Dr. have a pool?
No, 1270 Moana Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1270 Moana Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1270 Moana Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Moana Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1270 Moana Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

