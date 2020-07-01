12682 Springbrook Drive A

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Beautiful Condo in the Heart of Sabre Springs - -2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Story Condo in Modern Complex (End Unit)
-Located in Sabre Springs close to the I-15 off Poway Road
-Large Balcony with great Views of Lush Landscaping
-Garage with Custom Flooring and Opener
-New Central Heat and AC
-Pool/Spa
-Great Floor Plan
-Dining Area with Chandelier
-Kitchen With Open Layout
-----Granite Counters
-----Breakfast Bar
-----Dual Sinks with Disposal
-----Fridge
-----Cooktop Stove and Oven
-----Under-counter Microwave
-----Dishwasher
-----Lots of Cabinets
-Living Room:
-----Gas Fireplace
-----Entertainment Nook
-----Trophy Cove
-Master Suite:
-----Large Closet with Additional Overhead Storage
-----Private Custom Bathroom
-Custom Drapes Throughout
-Great Architectural Accents Throughout
-Full size washer & dryer
-Small Pet under 40lbs upon approval. Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.
-Good Credit Required. Renters Insurance Required.
1 year lease. Rent $2,195. Deposit $2,200.
12682 Springbrook Drive, Unit A, San Diego, CA 92128
Call at 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.
Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf
(RLNE5431950)