12682 Springbrook Drive A

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Beautiful Condo in the Heart of Sabre Springs - -2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Story Condo in Modern Complex (End Unit)

-Located in Sabre Springs close to the I-15 off Poway Road

-Large Balcony with great Views of Lush Landscaping

-Garage with Custom Flooring and Opener

-New Central Heat and AC

-Pool/Spa

-Great Floor Plan

-Dining Area with Chandelier

-Kitchen With Open Layout

-----Granite Counters

-----Breakfast Bar

-----Dual Sinks with Disposal

-----Fridge

-----Cooktop Stove and Oven

-----Under-counter Microwave

-----Dishwasher

-----Lots of Cabinets

-Living Room:

-----Gas Fireplace

-----Entertainment Nook

-----Trophy Cove

-Master Suite:

-----Large Closet with Additional Overhead Storage

-----Private Custom Bathroom

-Custom Drapes Throughout

-Great Architectural Accents Throughout

-Full size washer & dryer



-Small Pet under 40lbs upon approval. Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.

-Good Credit Required. Renters Insurance Required.

1 year lease. Rent $2,195. Deposit $2,200.



12682 Springbrook Drive, Unit A, San Diego, CA 92128

Call at 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



