12632 Springbrook Dr. #D

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2BD + large loft 2BA 2Car Garage - 2BD (plus additional large loft) 2BA 1526 sq. ft. condo conveniently located in the quiet community of San Tropico of Sabre Springs and Poway School District, this 3 level beauty comes complete with a large open floor concept and high ceilings, granite counter tops, upgraded bathrooms, separate laundry room and private balcony, HVAC, small pets upon approval.



Close to shopping & dining with easy access to freeways, Scripps Poway & Rancho Bernardo Business District, MCAS Mira Mar and Creekside Elementary.



Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL-BRE# 01426440



(RLNE5034349)