Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

12632 Springbrook Dr. #D

12632 Springbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12632 Springbrook Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2BD + large loft 2BA 2Car Garage - 2BD (plus additional large loft) 2BA 1526 sq. ft. condo conveniently located in the quiet community of San Tropico of Sabre Springs and Poway School District, this 3 level beauty comes complete with a large open floor concept and high ceilings, granite counter tops, upgraded bathrooms, separate laundry room and private balcony, HVAC, small pets upon approval.

Close to shopping & dining with easy access to freeways, Scripps Poway & Rancho Bernardo Business District, MCAS Mira Mar and Creekside Elementary.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE5034349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D have any available units?
12632 Springbrook Dr. #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D have?
Some of 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D currently offering any rent specials?
12632 Springbrook Dr. #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D is pet friendly.
Does 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D offer parking?
Yes, 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D offers parking.
Does 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D have a pool?
Yes, 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D has a pool.
Does 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D have accessible units?
No, 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D does not have accessible units.
Does 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 12632 Springbrook Dr. #D does not have units with dishwashers.
