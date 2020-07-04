All apartments in San Diego
12603 Spindletop Road
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:52 PM

12603 Spindletop Road

12603 Spindletop Road · No Longer Available
Location

12603 Spindletop Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
garage
A Stunning Home with every upgrade and every feature, this beautiful 4Bdm 3Ba Two Story Home in Rancho Penasquitos is perfect in every way, almost 2,000 square foot that sits on a 6,255 square foot lot; 1 Bdm and full bath on the first floor, 3Bdm on the second floor . Gorgeous open kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, tile backsplash, granite countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. This house includes A/C, ceiling fans, can lights, dual pane windows, upgraded bathrooms, travertine floors in kitchen and bathrooms, epoxy coating in garage and an extensive yard remodel complete with drought tolerant plants, artificial grass in the back, fire pit, exterior concrete, and trellis', which make the backyard just perfect for family gatherings and small parties. This House has a large 2 car Garage with Washer/Dyer in the Garage. Nearby schools include The Cambridge School, Canyon View Elementary School and Sundance Elementary School. Great location, very close to variety of grocery stores, Coffee Shops, and many different Restaurants. 12603 Spindletop Rd is near Twin Trails Park, Los Pensaquitos Canyon Preserve and Canyonside Community Park. Make This Home Your Home. Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays landscaping. Pets with approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12603 Spindletop Road have any available units?
12603 Spindletop Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12603 Spindletop Road have?
Some of 12603 Spindletop Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12603 Spindletop Road currently offering any rent specials?
12603 Spindletop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12603 Spindletop Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12603 Spindletop Road is pet friendly.
Does 12603 Spindletop Road offer parking?
Yes, 12603 Spindletop Road offers parking.
Does 12603 Spindletop Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12603 Spindletop Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12603 Spindletop Road have a pool?
No, 12603 Spindletop Road does not have a pool.
Does 12603 Spindletop Road have accessible units?
No, 12603 Spindletop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12603 Spindletop Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12603 Spindletop Road does not have units with dishwashers.
