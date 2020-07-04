12603 Spindletop Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar fire pit parking garage

A Stunning Home with every upgrade and every feature, this beautiful 4Bdm 3Ba Two Story Home in Rancho Penasquitos is perfect in every way, almost 2,000 square foot that sits on a 6,255 square foot lot; 1 Bdm and full bath on the first floor, 3Bdm on the second floor . Gorgeous open kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, tile backsplash, granite countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. This house includes A/C, ceiling fans, can lights, dual pane windows, upgraded bathrooms, travertine floors in kitchen and bathrooms, epoxy coating in garage and an extensive yard remodel complete with drought tolerant plants, artificial grass in the back, fire pit, exterior concrete, and trellis', which make the backyard just perfect for family gatherings and small parties. This House has a large 2 car Garage with Washer/Dyer in the Garage. Nearby schools include The Cambridge School, Canyon View Elementary School and Sundance Elementary School. Great location, very close to variety of grocery stores, Coffee Shops, and many different Restaurants. 12603 Spindletop Rd is near Twin Trails Park, Los Pensaquitos Canyon Preserve and Canyonside Community Park. Make This Home Your Home. Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays landscaping. Pets with approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.