Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:18 PM

12570 Spindletop Rd.

12570 Spindletop Road · No Longer Available
Location

12570 Spindletop Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
12570 Spindletop Rd. Available 06/15/19 COMING SOON! West Chase Twin Home in Penasquitos. 2 Car Garage. - Being refurbished, this upgraded, 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is located in desirable Rancho Penasquitos. Poway School District. Westfield HS, Mesa Verde MS, or Park Villa Elem. are found on the PUSD School Locator. 1127 square feet feels much larger with dramatic ceilings and brightness. Fullly gated yard. Eat in kitchen. Granite Counter Tops. Lots of storage! Interior laundry room. Energy Efficient Thermal Paned windows. Gas Fireplace. EZ care flooring. Enjoy the beautiful Green Belt/Dog Park area.

Contact Susan Miller/PM 858.945.2360 Cell/Text, to set up a tour!!

Chase Pacific is the only Property Management firm contracted to represent this property. Cal DRE# 00576911.

Owners require tenants to maintain their own renters insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. It is the responsibility of the tenants to confirm the information herein.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12570 Spindletop Rd. have any available units?
12570 Spindletop Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12570 Spindletop Rd. have?
Some of 12570 Spindletop Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12570 Spindletop Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
12570 Spindletop Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12570 Spindletop Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12570 Spindletop Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 12570 Spindletop Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 12570 Spindletop Rd. offers parking.
Does 12570 Spindletop Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12570 Spindletop Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12570 Spindletop Rd. have a pool?
No, 12570 Spindletop Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 12570 Spindletop Rd. have accessible units?
No, 12570 Spindletop Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 12570 Spindletop Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12570 Spindletop Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
