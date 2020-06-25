Amenities

12570 Spindletop Rd. Available 06/15/19 COMING SOON! West Chase Twin Home in Penasquitos. 2 Car Garage. - Being refurbished, this upgraded, 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is located in desirable Rancho Penasquitos. Poway School District. Westfield HS, Mesa Verde MS, or Park Villa Elem. are found on the PUSD School Locator. 1127 square feet feels much larger with dramatic ceilings and brightness. Fullly gated yard. Eat in kitchen. Granite Counter Tops. Lots of storage! Interior laundry room. Energy Efficient Thermal Paned windows. Gas Fireplace. EZ care flooring. Enjoy the beautiful Green Belt/Dog Park area.



Contact Susan Miller/PM 858.945.2360 Cell/Text, to set up a tour!!



No Cats Allowed



