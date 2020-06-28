Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

1256 Riviera Point Available 09/30/19 1256 Riviera Point - Otay Mesa 4 Bd 3Ba, Den/office, Bonus Room, 3 car garage - 2 Story Home, Great Schools! - 1256 Riviera Point.

San Diego, CA 92154

Otay Mesa, South San Diego, Eastlake Otay Ranch San Ysidro

4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths

$3,195 per Month, $3,000 Deposit



DRIVE BY ONLY!

Available to tour starting September 30, 2019.

Must Text/Call, Jess at (619) 822-9032



Don't miss out on this 4Bd 3Ba home with a Den/Office, plus a bonus room/loft upstairs. This home won't stay on the market long. The home features stainless steel appliances, stove, microwave, fridge and dishwasher. Granite counter tops, kitchen island, dining room off of the kitchen.



There are tile floors on the lower level of the home, there are lots of custom features to this home.



The master has vaulted ceilings, spa tub and separate stand-up shower, and walk-in closet. Big 3 car garage. The backyard comes with outdoor furniture, including a gazebo. This home is a must-see!



Lease: 1 YEAR

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: Garage

Available: 9/30/19

Contact Information: Text/Call Jess (619)822-9032



APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANGER.COM

Cal BRE#01317589



Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



