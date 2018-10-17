12543 El Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Beautiful two master suite floor plan in highly desirable Crest At Del Mar. New carpeting (January, 2018), remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, new sink, disposal and dishwasher. Also, a new washing machine, water heater and recently painted throughout. Other fabulous features are hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings in FR, balcony off of kitchen, and extra-large storage area in garage. Excellent location close to schools, shopping, entertainment, the 5, and highly walkable.