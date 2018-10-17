All apartments in San Diego
Location

12543 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful two master suite floor plan in highly desirable Crest At Del Mar. New carpeting (January, 2018), remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, new sink, disposal and dishwasher. Also, a new washing machine, water heater and recently painted throughout. Other fabulous features are hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings in FR, balcony off of kitchen, and extra-large storage area in garage. Excellent location close to schools, shopping, entertainment, the 5, and highly walkable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12543 El Camino Real have any available units?
12543 El Camino Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12543 El Camino Real have?
Some of 12543 El Camino Real's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12543 El Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
12543 El Camino Real isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12543 El Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 12543 El Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12543 El Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, 12543 El Camino Real does offer parking.
Does 12543 El Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12543 El Camino Real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12543 El Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, 12543 El Camino Real has a pool.
Does 12543 El Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 12543 El Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 12543 El Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12543 El Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
