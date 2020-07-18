All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:50 AM

12542 Darkwood Road

12542 Darkwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

12542 Darkwood Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Freshly painted with brand new carpet and fixtures, you will love this spacious 4Bdm + Office 2.5Ba that includes a 3 car garage. Nestled in Rancho Penasquitos this home is situated on a large lot with everything you could want to call home. Downstairs includes a formal living, formal dining and family room along with huge kitchen and breakfast nook. Vaulted ceilings plush new carpet, hardwood and tile floor throughout. The lone 1st floor room can easily be used as office or 5th bedroom. Upstairs is 4 bedrooms plus a large master with large walk in closet. Keep cool all summer with central air. Tenant pays all utilities, Landlord covers Landscaping. Pets with approval only.

GoldenWest Management, Inc
858-779-0577

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available 8/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12542 Darkwood Road have any available units?
12542 Darkwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12542 Darkwood Road have?
Some of 12542 Darkwood Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12542 Darkwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
12542 Darkwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12542 Darkwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12542 Darkwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 12542 Darkwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 12542 Darkwood Road offers parking.
Does 12542 Darkwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12542 Darkwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12542 Darkwood Road have a pool?
No, 12542 Darkwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 12542 Darkwood Road have accessible units?
No, 12542 Darkwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12542 Darkwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12542 Darkwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
