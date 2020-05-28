All apartments in San Diego
1253 Archer St
1253 Archer St

1253 Archer Street · (858) 273-2255 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1253 Archer Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1253 Archer St. · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1253 Archer St. Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 story home in North Pacific Beach with a panoramic view of ocean, bay and city (1253 Archer Street) - Spacious 2 story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home in North Pacific Beach with a panoramic view of ocean, bay and city. Huge master-bedroom with large deck! Laundry hookups located in interior laundry room with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove in the kitchen. Home will feature new vinyl wood plank flooring throughout downstairs with new carpet upstairs, fresh custom paint, new blinds and 2 car garage on quiet street in North Pacific Beach. **Current pictures do not reflect upgrades. Enjoy morning coffee and relaxing dinners from your back yard or upstairs deck complete with spectacular views.
Sorry, No pets, co-signers or smoking!

For more info on this & other available rentals, please visit Riviera Property Management's website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com.

Available 6/20/20 with a 1 year lease and a $3400 security deposit. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by before scheduling an appointment to view the inside, then call 858-273-2255.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2682130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Archer St have any available units?
1253 Archer St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 Archer St have?
Some of 1253 Archer St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Archer St currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Archer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Archer St pet-friendly?
No, 1253 Archer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1253 Archer St offer parking?
Yes, 1253 Archer St does offer parking.
Does 1253 Archer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 Archer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Archer St have a pool?
No, 1253 Archer St does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Archer St have accessible units?
No, 1253 Archer St does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Archer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1253 Archer St has units with dishwashers.
