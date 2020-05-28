Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1253 Archer St. Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 story home in North Pacific Beach with a panoramic view of ocean, bay and city (1253 Archer Street) - Spacious 2 story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home in North Pacific Beach with a panoramic view of ocean, bay and city. Huge master-bedroom with large deck! Laundry hookups located in interior laundry room with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove in the kitchen. Home will feature new vinyl wood plank flooring throughout downstairs with new carpet upstairs, fresh custom paint, new blinds and 2 car garage on quiet street in North Pacific Beach. **Current pictures do not reflect upgrades. Enjoy morning coffee and relaxing dinners from your back yard or upstairs deck complete with spectacular views.

Sorry, No pets, co-signers or smoking!



For more info on this & other available rentals, please visit Riviera Property Management's website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com.



Available 6/20/20 with a 1 year lease and a $3400 security deposit. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by before scheduling an appointment to view the inside, then call 858-273-2255.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2682130)