12520 Caminito De La Gallarda

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

If you've always wanted to experience 5-star resort style living,Alameda offers a pleasure filled lifestyle where you can live&play.Centrally located&close to everything;features mature lush, park-like landscaping;pool,Private patio,Bright,Quiet,only one attached wall. no one above or below, feels like a house.Beautifully Remodeled;Spacious floor plan, laundry, Open Space and Hiking Trails, Close to Parks, Schools, Shopping and Dining, ez freeway access 56 & 15, Community Pool/Spa, Poway School District.