Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

1252 River Glen Row, #33 Available 06/10/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in North Rim Community (Linda Vista)! - We are pleased to offer this updated two bedroom, two bathroom town home in the popular development of North Rim, located high above Mission Valley! This town home is located in a prime location with views of the greenbelt and is next to the community clubhouse and pool!



As you enter the home you will notice neutral paint and custom tile and wood floors throughout. The living room is very spacious and bright, includes a fireplace, and boasts large glass doors leading to the front patio with a park like view.



The living area is adjacent to the large dining space and a huge back patio for your entertaining pleasure! The kitchen has recently been remodeled and the large sink window makes it feel inviting and bright!



From the kitchen, you can take the staircase down to your two car garage that includes a washer and dryer.



To transition into the bedroom and bathroom areas you take the staircase up from the living room area. The spacious master bedroom has neutral paint, carpet and a large recently remodeled bathroom space for you to get ready for your day. This bedroom also has a large closet with built-ins and a small balcony for your enjoyment! The space easily accommodates a king-size bed.



The 2nd bathroom (also updated) is located outside the bedroom adding convenience for yourself and visitors. The second bedroom has carpet and neutral paint.



This property is in a great location in Linda Vista near USD, Francis Parker and Mark Twain elementary. You will enjoy this park like development with community pool, tennis courts and recreation area!



Small dog allowed with extra pet deposit.



Water and trash included!



Shown by appointment only - call Management Solutions at 855-229-7368 x 3.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3880118)