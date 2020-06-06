All apartments in San Diego
1252 River Glen Row, #33

1252 River Glen Row · No Longer Available
Location

1252 River Glen Row, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
1252 River Glen Row, #33 Available 06/10/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in North Rim Community (Linda Vista)! - We are pleased to offer this updated two bedroom, two bathroom town home in the popular development of North Rim, located high above Mission Valley! This town home is located in a prime location with views of the greenbelt and is next to the community clubhouse and pool!

As you enter the home you will notice neutral paint and custom tile and wood floors throughout. The living room is very spacious and bright, includes a fireplace, and boasts large glass doors leading to the front patio with a park like view.

The living area is adjacent to the large dining space and a huge back patio for your entertaining pleasure! The kitchen has recently been remodeled and the large sink window makes it feel inviting and bright!

From the kitchen, you can take the staircase down to your two car garage that includes a washer and dryer.

To transition into the bedroom and bathroom areas you take the staircase up from the living room area. The spacious master bedroom has neutral paint, carpet and a large recently remodeled bathroom space for you to get ready for your day. This bedroom also has a large closet with built-ins and a small balcony for your enjoyment! The space easily accommodates a king-size bed.

The 2nd bathroom (also updated) is located outside the bedroom adding convenience for yourself and visitors. The second bedroom has carpet and neutral paint.

This property is in a great location in Linda Vista near USD, Francis Parker and Mark Twain elementary. You will enjoy this park like development with community pool, tennis courts and recreation area!

Small dog allowed with extra pet deposit.

Water and trash included!

Shown by appointment only - call Management Solutions at 855-229-7368 x 3.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3880118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 River Glen Row, #33 have any available units?
1252 River Glen Row, #33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 River Glen Row, #33 have?
Some of 1252 River Glen Row, #33's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 River Glen Row, #33 currently offering any rent specials?
1252 River Glen Row, #33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 River Glen Row, #33 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 River Glen Row, #33 is pet friendly.
Does 1252 River Glen Row, #33 offer parking?
Yes, 1252 River Glen Row, #33 offers parking.
Does 1252 River Glen Row, #33 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 River Glen Row, #33 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 River Glen Row, #33 have a pool?
Yes, 1252 River Glen Row, #33 has a pool.
Does 1252 River Glen Row, #33 have accessible units?
No, 1252 River Glen Row, #33 does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 River Glen Row, #33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 River Glen Row, #33 does not have units with dishwashers.

