1237 Hornblend Street

Amenities
Cozy and quaint first floor studio apartment now available! Open and airy floor plan; allowing plenty of sunlight. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and even the Pacific Ocean. Fresh paint, ceiling fan, newer appliances, freshly reappointed Fixtures.Onsite community laundry, small Pet friendly, Utility rent additional, on-street parking.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
