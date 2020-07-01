All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1237 Hornblend Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1237 Hornblend Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:05 PM

1237 Hornblend Street

1237 Hornblend Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1237 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy and quaint first floor studio apartment now available! Open and airy floor plan; allowing plenty of sunlight. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and even the Pacific Ocean. Fresh paint, ceiling fan, newer appliances, freshly reappointed Fixtures.Onsite community laundry, small Pet friendly, Utility rent additional, on-street parking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Hornblend Street have any available units?
1237 Hornblend Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1237 Hornblend Street currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Hornblend Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Hornblend Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 Hornblend Street is pet friendly.
Does 1237 Hornblend Street offer parking?
No, 1237 Hornblend Street does not offer parking.
Does 1237 Hornblend Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Hornblend Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Hornblend Street have a pool?
No, 1237 Hornblend Street does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Hornblend Street have accessible units?
No, 1237 Hornblend Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Hornblend Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Hornblend Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Hornblend Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Hornblend Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University