San Diego, CA
12296 Eastbourne Rd
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

12296 Eastbourne Rd

12296 Eastbourne Road · No Longer Available
Location

12296 Eastbourne Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12296 Eastbourne Rd Available 12/06/19 ***NEW LISTING: 3bd/3ba Carmel Mountain Ranch Beauty! *** - Beautiful Carmel Mountain Ranch Home! Immaculate condition with tons of upgrades. Corner lot with Golf Course views! Very open floor plan with lots of natural light! The kitchen is spacious and gorgeous, custom cabinetry, granite countertops and wood-look flooring! Lots of built-ins and alcoves in this home make it feel cozy while the room sizes and vaulted ceilings make the home very roomy. Warm custom paint colors! The patio is beautiful with a pergola covering that lets in just the right amount of light . The owner pays for gardening services. Small dogs are negotiable with additional deposit, sorry no cats. Poway Unified School District. Highland Ranch Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle and RB High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5307712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12296 Eastbourne Rd have any available units?
12296 Eastbourne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12296 Eastbourne Rd have?
Some of 12296 Eastbourne Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12296 Eastbourne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12296 Eastbourne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12296 Eastbourne Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12296 Eastbourne Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12296 Eastbourne Rd offer parking?
No, 12296 Eastbourne Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12296 Eastbourne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12296 Eastbourne Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12296 Eastbourne Rd have a pool?
No, 12296 Eastbourne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12296 Eastbourne Rd have accessible units?
No, 12296 Eastbourne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12296 Eastbourne Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12296 Eastbourne Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

