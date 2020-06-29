Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

12292 Lomica Drive Available 03/19/20 Single Family home in Rancho Bernardo 55+ - Single Family home in the 55+ area in Rancho Bernardo. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1761 Sq. Ft house has 2 car garage, decent back yard and is located between Pomerado Rd and Bernardo Center Dr which is close to shopping centers.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176. Small Pets considered.



(RLNE5522239)