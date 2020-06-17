Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

12022 Dapple Court Available 10/11/19 Sabre Springs, 12022 Dapple Ct, Travertine Tile Floors, Solar Panels, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Gar! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home located in the heart of Sabre Springs. Living room has high ceilings and Travertine tile floors. Den/Office downstairs has Travertine tile floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, built in bookshelves and work station. Downstairs hall bathroom has Travertine tile floors and a walk in shower. Dining room has high ceilings and Travertine tile floors. Family room has Travertine tile floors, center island, corian counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors and ceiling fans. Upper hall bathroom has Travertine tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, Walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors, Travetine tile bathroom floors, granite vanity with double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4313182)