Last updated September 24 2019

12022 Dapple Court

12022 Dapple Court · No Longer Available
Location

12022 Dapple Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
12022 Dapple Court Available 10/11/19 Sabre Springs, 12022 Dapple Ct, Travertine Tile Floors, Solar Panels, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Gar! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home located in the heart of Sabre Springs. Living room has high ceilings and Travertine tile floors. Den/Office downstairs has Travertine tile floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, built in bookshelves and work station. Downstairs hall bathroom has Travertine tile floors and a walk in shower. Dining room has high ceilings and Travertine tile floors. Family room has Travertine tile floors, center island, corian counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors and ceiling fans. Upper hall bathroom has Travertine tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, Walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors, Travetine tile bathroom floors, granite vanity with double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4313182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12022 Dapple Court have any available units?
12022 Dapple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12022 Dapple Court have?
Some of 12022 Dapple Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12022 Dapple Court currently offering any rent specials?
12022 Dapple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12022 Dapple Court pet-friendly?
No, 12022 Dapple Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12022 Dapple Court offer parking?
Yes, 12022 Dapple Court offers parking.
Does 12022 Dapple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12022 Dapple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12022 Dapple Court have a pool?
No, 12022 Dapple Court does not have a pool.
Does 12022 Dapple Court have accessible units?
No, 12022 Dapple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12022 Dapple Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12022 Dapple Court has units with dishwashers.
