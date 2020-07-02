All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1200 Concord

1200 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Concord Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Fleetridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous mid-century, fully furnished, in-law apartment with beautiful harbor views in quiet home in Point Lomas lovely Roseville Heights/Fleet Ridge neighborhood.

Spacious, spotlessly clean, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment with sun-laced sunken living room, large office/dining area, and adorable kitchenette that opens up to a cozy covered patio overlooking San Diego harbor, Coronado bridge, and downtown.

Beautifully furnished and well outfitted, youll love the uber comfy bed, the natural sunlight, and the easy access to both town and beaches. All linens and towels are included. 46 flat screen with Blu-ray player and movies + HDMI hookup for your own Netflix or Hulu. Just bring your suitcase!

PLUS, for those of you who like to cook or entertain, there is a spacious, shared 235 sq. ft. kitchen. Washer/dryer, parking.

This unit includes a 630 sq. ft. private and secured apartment plus 340 sq. ft. of outdoor covered patio space. Add the shared living spaces, and altogether you will enjoy over 1200 square feet of elbow room. Please see the floor plan included in the pictures to get more information on this unique and highly functional set up.

7-minute walk to Peets Coffee or Jensens Fine Foods market; easy access to Point Loma Village, Ocean Beach, Shelter Island, and Liberty Station; 10 minutes to the airport and 15 to downtown.

Sunset alert! The breathtaking views at Sunset Cliffs are just five minutes away.... you will love this neighborhood.

Looking for clean, responsible with an excellent rental history who values the peace and quiet of an established neighborhood. Occasional social gatherings would be welcome, but loud parties or would not.

$1850 per month. $150 per month utility allowance included - tenant pays any amounts over $150.
Non smokers only. No pets.

Excellent references and credit history required.
Call or text Angelina 303-884-6277

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Concord have any available units?
1200 Concord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Concord have?
Some of 1200 Concord's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Concord currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Concord is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Concord pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Concord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1200 Concord offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Concord offers parking.
Does 1200 Concord have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Concord offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Concord have a pool?
No, 1200 Concord does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Concord have accessible units?
No, 1200 Concord does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Concord have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Concord does not have units with dishwashers.

