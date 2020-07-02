1200 Concord

Amenities

Fabulous mid-century, fully furnished, in-law apartment with beautiful harbor views in quiet home in Point Lomas lovely Roseville Heights/Fleet Ridge neighborhood.



Spacious, spotlessly clean, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment with sun-laced sunken living room, large office/dining area, and adorable kitchenette that opens up to a cozy covered patio overlooking San Diego harbor, Coronado bridge, and downtown.



Beautifully furnished and well outfitted, youll love the uber comfy bed, the natural sunlight, and the easy access to both town and beaches. All linens and towels are included. 46 flat screen with Blu-ray player and movies + HDMI hookup for your own Netflix or Hulu. Just bring your suitcase!



PLUS, for those of you who like to cook or entertain, there is a spacious, shared 235 sq. ft. kitchen. Washer/dryer, parking.



This unit includes a 630 sq. ft. private and secured apartment plus 340 sq. ft. of outdoor covered patio space. Add the shared living spaces, and altogether you will enjoy over 1200 square feet of elbow room. Please see the floor plan included in the pictures to get more information on this unique and highly functional set up.



7-minute walk to Peets Coffee or Jensens Fine Foods market; easy access to Point Loma Village, Ocean Beach, Shelter Island, and Liberty Station; 10 minutes to the airport and 15 to downtown.



Sunset alert! The breathtaking views at Sunset Cliffs are just five minutes away.... you will love this neighborhood.



Looking for clean, responsible with an excellent rental history who values the peace and quiet of an established neighborhood. Occasional social gatherings would be welcome, but loud parties or would not.



$1850 per month. $150 per month utility allowance included - tenant pays any amounts over $150.

Non smokers only. No pets.



Excellent references and credit history required.

Call or text Angelina 303-884-6277