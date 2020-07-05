11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

**NOW AVAIL** 2BD 2BA Condo in Rancho Bernardo - **NOW AVAIL**



Lovely 2BD 2BA Condo located in Bernardo Villas with private patio overlooking the fairway at Rancho Bernardo Golf Course, new paint, carpet, windows and sliding glass doors, granite counter top, refrigerator, washer/dryer, close to shopping, restaurants, freeways, Rancho Bernardo Business District, MCAS Mira Mar.



Enjoy a membership at the RB Swim and Tennis Club located next door, one assigned parking space. Property also includes a golf cart garage and is located within the highly acclaimed Poway unified school district. Water, sewer & trash paid.



Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL-BRE# 01426440



(RLNE5276793)