All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD

11942 Rancho Bernardo Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11942 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
**NOW AVAIL** 2BD 2BA Condo in Rancho Bernardo - **NOW AVAIL**

Lovely 2BD 2BA Condo located in Bernardo Villas with private patio overlooking the fairway at Rancho Bernardo Golf Course, new paint, carpet, windows and sliding glass doors, granite counter top, refrigerator, washer/dryer, close to shopping, restaurants, freeways, Rancho Bernardo Business District, MCAS Mira Mar.

Enjoy a membership at the RB Swim and Tennis Club located next door, one assigned parking space. Property also includes a golf cart garage and is located within the highly acclaimed Poway unified school district. Water, sewer & trash paid.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE5276793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have any available units?
11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have?
Some of 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD offers parking.
Does 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD has a pool.
Does 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11942 Q RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University