All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1190 Bangor St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1190 Bangor St.
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

1190 Bangor St.

1190 Bangor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1190 Bangor Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury Home with City and Harbor Views - It's rare to find a home like this for rent in this part of Point Loma, and this one has breathtaking views of downtown and the harbor! This single level home has Brazilian cherrywood floors, a master suite with fireplace and large bathroom with separate bathtub and shower. The second fireplace is in the living room which free-flows into a gourmet kitchen. The open kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters and is open to the dining and living rooms--great for entertaining. Located in one of San Diego's most sought-after neighborhoods, it's walking distance from the harbor, shops and restaurants, and is a short bike ride to downtown SD. This home has a large, two-car garage, two spaces to park in the driveway, and it's on a quiet street. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 01911665

(RLNE3228091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 Bangor St. have any available units?
1190 Bangor St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1190 Bangor St. have?
Some of 1190 Bangor St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 Bangor St. currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Bangor St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 Bangor St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1190 Bangor St. is pet friendly.
Does 1190 Bangor St. offer parking?
Yes, 1190 Bangor St. offers parking.
Does 1190 Bangor St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 Bangor St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Bangor St. have a pool?
No, 1190 Bangor St. does not have a pool.
Does 1190 Bangor St. have accessible units?
No, 1190 Bangor St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Bangor St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1190 Bangor St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University