1190 Bangor St.

Luxury Home with City and Harbor Views - It's rare to find a home like this for rent in this part of Point Loma, and this one has breathtaking views of downtown and the harbor! This single level home has Brazilian cherrywood floors, a master suite with fireplace and large bathroom with separate bathtub and shower. The second fireplace is in the living room which free-flows into a gourmet kitchen. The open kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters and is open to the dining and living rooms--great for entertaining. Located in one of San Diego's most sought-after neighborhoods, it's walking distance from the harbor, shops and restaurants, and is a short bike ride to downtown SD. This home has a large, two-car garage, two spaces to park in the driveway, and it's on a quiet street. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 01911665



