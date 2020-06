Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

Two stories house ,

2,400 sqft, 5 bed, 3 bath , 3 car garage

Very easy access to freeway 805, 5, and 15

Close to Mira Mesa Mall, Library, VONS, CVS Pharmacy, Sorrento Valley

The house is located close to Calle Cristobal

Appliances are in almost new condition including washer/dryer, dishwasher, and stove.

New Hardwood flooring in Living, Family, and Bed rooms and Hallway

Rent: $3,600

Deposit: $3,600

Contact: Bing (619) 243-6592