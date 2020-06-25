All apartments in San Diego
11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234

11850 Caminito Ronaldo · No Longer Available
Location

11850 Caminito Ronaldo, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
dogs allowed
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Rancho Bernardo! - Available NOW!

Beautiful upper level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of Rancho Bernardo! Nestled away in the community of Bernardo Pines, this charming condo provides easy access to the community pool, a plethora of shopping and dining options, and Interstate 15 for those needing to commute! AC to keep cool all summer long! Two parking spaces are provided. One covered and one uncovered. Tenant will need to pay gas and electric. Owner will pay trash and water. Owner will consider 1 cat only with an additional deposit.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,985.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no co-signers
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2031491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 have any available units?
11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 have?
Some of 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 currently offering any rent specials?
11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 is pet friendly.
Does 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 offer parking?
Yes, 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 offers parking.
Does 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 have a pool?
Yes, 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 has a pool.
Does 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 have accessible units?
No, 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 does not have accessible units.
Does 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234 does not have units with dishwashers.
