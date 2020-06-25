11850 Caminito Ronaldo - 234

Amenities

pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool dogs allowed

Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Rancho Bernardo! - Available NOW!



Beautiful upper level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of Rancho Bernardo! Nestled away in the community of Bernardo Pines, this charming condo provides easy access to the community pool, a plethora of shopping and dining options, and Interstate 15 for those needing to commute! AC to keep cool all summer long! Two parking spaces are provided. One covered and one uncovered. Tenant will need to pay gas and electric. Owner will pay trash and water. Owner will consider 1 cat only with an additional deposit.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,985.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no co-signers

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2031491)