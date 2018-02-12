11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B

Amenities
2 Beds,2.5 Baths,Townhouse, with garage parking - Property Id: 220359
Upgraded townhouse! Beautiful upgraded kitchen (gas range) with granite counter tops. Spacious eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Brand new laminate wood floors upstairs. Dual master bedrooms each with private full bath. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a double vanity in the bathroom. Full-sized laundry in garage. 1 Garage space + 1 Reserved parking space (immediately adjacent to house), Guest Parking available in complex with street parking near by.
Complex features 1 private pool & spas.
Next to Dingeman Elementary School, walking distance to Thurgood Marshall Middle School & Spring Canyon Park/Sports Fields. Basketball court nearby! 5 minute walk to the Vons shopping center with lots of restaurant choices. Even closer is a Saturday walk to the Scripps Ranch Farmers Market. Easy access to the 15 freeway. Part of the Triana community.
