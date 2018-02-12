All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B

11844 Scripps Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11844 Scripps Creek Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
2 Beds,2.5 Baths,Townhouse, with garage parking - Property Id: 220359

Upgraded townhouse! Beautiful upgraded kitchen (gas range) with granite counter tops. Spacious eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Brand new laminate wood floors upstairs. Dual master bedrooms each with private full bath. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a double vanity in the bathroom. Full-sized laundry in garage. 1 Garage space + 1 Reserved parking space (immediately adjacent to house), Guest Parking available in complex with street parking near by.
Complex features 1 private pool & spas.

Next to Dingeman Elementary School, walking distance to Thurgood Marshall Middle School & Spring Canyon Park/Sports Fields. Basketball court nearby! 5 minute walk to the Vons shopping center with lots of restaurant choices. Even closer is a Saturday walk to the Scripps Ranch Farmers Market. Easy access to the 15 freeway. Part of the Triana community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220359
Property Id 220359

(RLNE5531254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B have any available units?
11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B have?
Some of 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B offers parking.
Does 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B have a pool?
Yes, 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B has a pool.
Does 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B have accessible units?
No, 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B has units with dishwashers.

