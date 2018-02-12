11844 Scripps Creek Dr Apt B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage guest parking

2 Beds,2.5 Baths,Townhouse, with garage parking - Property Id: 220359



Upgraded townhouse! Beautiful upgraded kitchen (gas range) with granite counter tops. Spacious eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Brand new laminate wood floors upstairs. Dual master bedrooms each with private full bath. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a double vanity in the bathroom. Full-sized laundry in garage. 1 Garage space + 1 Reserved parking space (immediately adjacent to house), Guest Parking available in complex with street parking near by.

Complex features 1 private pool & spas.



Next to Dingeman Elementary School, walking distance to Thurgood Marshall Middle School & Spring Canyon Park/Sports Fields. Basketball court nearby! 5 minute walk to the Vons shopping center with lots of restaurant choices. Even closer is a Saturday walk to the Scripps Ranch Farmers Market. Easy access to the 15 freeway. Part of the Triana community.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220359

Property Id 220359



(RLNE5531254)