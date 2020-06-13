11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A

Amenities

Scripps Ranch - Triana Condo - Excellent Condition - Beautiful and ready for occupancy 2 bedroom 2 bath in the Triana complex in Scripps Ranch. This unit is on the second floor located in a private location with one car garage attached underneath as well as an assigned parking spot nearby. The 974 square foot unit has a full size washer and dryer, new garage door opener, central A/C, stainless steel double door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and 4 burner stove. Master bedroom comes with cedar lined closet with glass sliding closet doors and new carpets. There is a ceiling fan in the living room along with door leading to balcony. New window blinds throughout the unit. New light fixtures in bathrooms and track lighting in living room. Other amenities include a BOSE system and flat screen TV in living room, water softener and trash pickup included in rent, community pool area and convenient location to all.



No pets. Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, cable, phone.



Text/Call Chase Pacific at 858-357-5135 - Ryan@chasepacific.com



All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $40 processing fee per applicant.



The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

