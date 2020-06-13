All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A

11829 Spruce Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11829 Spruce Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Scripps Ranch - Triana Condo - Excellent Condition - Beautiful and ready for occupancy 2 bedroom 2 bath in the Triana complex in Scripps Ranch. This unit is on the second floor located in a private location with one car garage attached underneath as well as an assigned parking spot nearby. The 974 square foot unit has a full size washer and dryer, new garage door opener, central A/C, stainless steel double door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and 4 burner stove. Master bedroom comes with cedar lined closet with glass sliding closet doors and new carpets. There is a ceiling fan in the living room along with door leading to balcony. New window blinds throughout the unit. New light fixtures in bathrooms and track lighting in living room. Other amenities include a BOSE system and flat screen TV in living room, water softener and trash pickup included in rent, community pool area and convenient location to all.

No pets. Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, cable, phone.

Text/Call Chase Pacific at 858-357-5135 - Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $40 processing fee per applicant.

The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA DRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE5796626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A have any available units?
11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A have?
Some of 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A currently offering any rent specials?
11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A pet-friendly?
No, 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A offer parking?
Yes, 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A does offer parking.
Does 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A have a pool?
Yes, 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A has a pool.
Does 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A have accessible units?
No, 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11829 Spruce Run Dr. #A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University