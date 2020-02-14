All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11795 Caminito del Hoy
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

11795 Caminito del Hoy

11795 Caminito Del Hoy · No Longer Available
Location

11795 Caminito Del Hoy, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
***NEW LISTING: Fully Remodeled 2 Bed/ 2 Bath in Tierra Del Sol*** - Fully remodeled 2 bedroom in Tierra Del Sol. This home has beautiful hardwood surfaces throughout. The open floor plan consists of a living room with a cozy fireplace and a dining room that flows right into a fully remodeled kitchen with large Quartz countertops. The master bedroom has large vaulted ceilings and an on-suite restroom with double vanities. Indoor laundry room which includes a washer and dryer. Enjoy this summer in a beautifully landscaped backyard. This home comes with access to Bernardo Heights HOA facilities: Pool, Spa, Tennis, Clubhouse, Gym, and BBQ areas.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5034474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11795 Caminito del Hoy have any available units?
11795 Caminito del Hoy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11795 Caminito del Hoy have?
Some of 11795 Caminito del Hoy's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11795 Caminito del Hoy currently offering any rent specials?
11795 Caminito del Hoy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11795 Caminito del Hoy pet-friendly?
No, 11795 Caminito del Hoy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11795 Caminito del Hoy offer parking?
No, 11795 Caminito del Hoy does not offer parking.
Does 11795 Caminito del Hoy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11795 Caminito del Hoy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11795 Caminito del Hoy have a pool?
Yes, 11795 Caminito del Hoy has a pool.
Does 11795 Caminito del Hoy have accessible units?
No, 11795 Caminito del Hoy does not have accessible units.
Does 11795 Caminito del Hoy have units with dishwashers?
No, 11795 Caminito del Hoy does not have units with dishwashers.
