11795 Caminito del Hoy

***NEW LISTING: Fully Remodeled 2 Bed/ 2 Bath in Tierra Del Sol*** - Fully remodeled 2 bedroom in Tierra Del Sol. This home has beautiful hardwood surfaces throughout. The open floor plan consists of a living room with a cozy fireplace and a dining room that flows right into a fully remodeled kitchen with large Quartz countertops. The master bedroom has large vaulted ceilings and an on-suite restroom with double vanities. Indoor laundry room which includes a washer and dryer. Enjoy this summer in a beautifully landscaped backyard. This home comes with access to Bernardo Heights HOA facilities: Pool, Spa, Tennis, Clubhouse, Gym, and BBQ areas.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5034474)