11714 Ramsdell Court Available 08/14/19 Scripps Ranch, 11714 Ramsdell Ct, AC, Fireplace, Gardener, Attached 2 Car Garage! - Beautiful 2 story attached home located in Scripps Ranch Village and conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants and access to the 15 fwy. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a gas log fireplace. Dining room has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Family room has high ceilings and built in ceiling speakers (speakers are as-is). Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, center island and ceramic tile counters. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors. Den / Office upstairs. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet with mirrored door, double sinks, dressing table, garden tub and a separate shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3368908)