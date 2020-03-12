All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

11714 Ramsdell Court

11714 Ramsdell Court · No Longer Available
Location

11714 Ramsdell Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story attached home located in Scripps Ranch Village and conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants and access to the 15 fwy. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a gas log fireplace. Dining room has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Family room has high ceilings and built in ceiling speakers (speakers are as-is). Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, center island and ceramic tile counters. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors. Den / Office upstairs. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet with mirrored door, double sinks, dressing table, garden tub and a separate shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3368908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11714 Ramsdell Court have any available units?
11714 Ramsdell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11714 Ramsdell Court have?
Some of 11714 Ramsdell Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11714 Ramsdell Court currently offering any rent specials?
11714 Ramsdell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11714 Ramsdell Court pet-friendly?
No, 11714 Ramsdell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11714 Ramsdell Court offer parking?
Yes, 11714 Ramsdell Court offers parking.
Does 11714 Ramsdell Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11714 Ramsdell Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11714 Ramsdell Court have a pool?
No, 11714 Ramsdell Court does not have a pool.
Does 11714 Ramsdell Court have accessible units?
No, 11714 Ramsdell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11714 Ramsdell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11714 Ramsdell Court has units with dishwashers.
