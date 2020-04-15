All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11663 Tree Hollow Ln
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

11663 Tree Hollow Ln

11663 Tree Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11663 Tree Hollow Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 5B/3BA w/ 3 Car Garage, Yard, & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 2,350 SF 5B/3BA house available for lease in the Scripps Ranch/Sabre Springs neighborhood! Located on a cul-de-sac street w/ little through traffic, and great exterior curb appeal. Large formal living room and dining room greet you upon entry. Open family room features great sight lines to kitchen and access to backyard. Kitchen features ample cabinet space and all appliances. First floor bedroom has access to full bathroom, with second and third bedrooms sharing a full bathroom upstairs. Large master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, large closet, & attached bathroom. Master bathroom features dual sinks, soaking tub, and stall shower. Spacious backyard features paved patio, and sloped yard for increased privacy. Located just minutes from local schools, parks, freeways, & shopping! Near Creekside Elementary School in the Poway Unified School District!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3170
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Sabre Springs, Scripps Ranch
- FLOORING: Carpet, tile, laminate wood
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1997

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4206510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11663 Tree Hollow Ln have any available units?
11663 Tree Hollow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11663 Tree Hollow Ln have?
Some of 11663 Tree Hollow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11663 Tree Hollow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11663 Tree Hollow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11663 Tree Hollow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11663 Tree Hollow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11663 Tree Hollow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11663 Tree Hollow Ln offers parking.
Does 11663 Tree Hollow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11663 Tree Hollow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11663 Tree Hollow Ln have a pool?
No, 11663 Tree Hollow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11663 Tree Hollow Ln have accessible units?
No, 11663 Tree Hollow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11663 Tree Hollow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11663 Tree Hollow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
