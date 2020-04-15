11663 Tree Hollow Ln

Amenities

Spacious 5B/3BA w/ 3 Car Garage, Yard, & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 2,350 SF 5B/3BA house available for lease in the Scripps Ranch/Sabre Springs neighborhood! Located on a cul-de-sac street w/ little through traffic, and great exterior curb appeal. Large formal living room and dining room greet you upon entry. Open family room features great sight lines to kitchen and access to backyard. Kitchen features ample cabinet space and all appliances. First floor bedroom has access to full bathroom, with second and third bedrooms sharing a full bathroom upstairs. Large master bedroom features cathedral ceilings, large closet, & attached bathroom. Master bathroom features dual sinks, soaking tub, and stall shower. Spacious backyard features paved patio, and sloped yard for increased privacy. Located just minutes from local schools, parks, freeways, & shopping! Near Creekside Elementary School in the Poway Unified School District!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3170

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Sabre Springs, Scripps Ranch

- FLOORING: Carpet, tile, laminate wood

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1997



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



