11625 Timsford Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Scripps Ranch - Beautiful Single Story 3 Bedroom Home - Available January 26th.



Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom home in the highly desirable Scripps Ranch area. The kitchen overlooks the dining area with an inviting fireplace and opens up to the living room with views to the lovely outdoor backyard space. The large master bedroom comes with a walk in closet and private bath. Nearby schools include Dingeman Elementary School, Innovations Academy and Scripps Elementary School. Close to schools, shopping, freeways, and restaurants.



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.

- Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:

- Washer/dryer, Dishwasher, A/C unit, Refrigerator, Microwave, Range



UTILITIES:

- Tenant pays SDG&E, Water & Trash



PET & SMOKING POLICY:

- 2 small pets allowed, $250 deposit per pet, $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

- No smokers.



PARKING:

- Garage and driveway



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $35 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**

2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 4 pm, with the above mentioned documents.



(RLNE4599534)