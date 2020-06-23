All apartments in San Diego
11625 Timsford Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11625 Timsford Rd

11625 Timsford Road · No Longer Available
Location

11625 Timsford Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Scripps Ranch - Beautiful Single Story 3 Bedroom Home - Available January 26th.

Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom home in the highly desirable Scripps Ranch area. The kitchen overlooks the dining area with an inviting fireplace and opens up to the living room with views to the lovely outdoor backyard space. The large master bedroom comes with a walk in closet and private bath. Nearby schools include Dingeman Elementary School, Innovations Academy and Scripps Elementary School. Close to schools, shopping, freeways, and restaurants.

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Proof of Renters Insurance (Insurance Declaration Page) with High Tide Properties listed as Additionally Insured. You must have a minimum of $100,000 tenant liability insurance.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:
- Washer/dryer, Dishwasher, A/C unit, Refrigerator, Microwave, Range

UTILITIES:
- Tenant pays SDG&E, Water & Trash

PET & SMOKING POLICY:
- 2 small pets allowed, $250 deposit per pet, $25 monthly pet rent per pet.
- No smokers.

PARKING:
- Garage and driveway

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Click on the "APPLY NOW" link and fill out online application form and pay the $35 application fee. **Each adult 18+ is required to apply**
2. Scan and email or fax (888-515-8159) proof of id (license,military id, or passport) and proof of income (2 paystubs or last tax return) OR you can come into our office Mon-Fri, 9 am - 4 pm, with the above mentioned documents.

(RLNE4599534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11625 Timsford Rd have any available units?
11625 Timsford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11625 Timsford Rd have?
Some of 11625 Timsford Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11625 Timsford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11625 Timsford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11625 Timsford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11625 Timsford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11625 Timsford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11625 Timsford Rd offers parking.
Does 11625 Timsford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11625 Timsford Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11625 Timsford Rd have a pool?
No, 11625 Timsford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11625 Timsford Rd have accessible units?
No, 11625 Timsford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11625 Timsford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11625 Timsford Rd has units with dishwashers.
