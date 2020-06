1145 21ST STREET

Amenities

2 BED / 1 BATH APARTMENT (FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, OR PARTLY)

LOCATED IN A VICTORIAN HOUSE IN BEAUTIFUL GOLDEN HILLS. UNIT OVER LOOKS THE ENTIRE DOWNTOWN SKYLINE, FROM CORONADO BRIDGE TO THE SOUTH, TO SCENIC BALBOA PARK.



IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR THE BEST LOCATION AND YOU LOVE HISTORICAL ARCHITECTURE, DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS APARTMENT!



HARDWOOD FLOORS AND MOLDING TRIM, VAULTED CEILINGS, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. GRAND WINDOWS THAT ALLOW VIEWS OF SAN DIEGO NIGHTS, (SEE PICTURES).



TILED BATHROOM WITH ANTIQUE CLAW FOOT TUB, AND SHOWER. SMALL KITCHEN WITH APARTMENT REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, HOT PLATE, INCLUDES COOKING NECESSITIES, STACKER WASHER AND DRYER.. A/C IN ALL ROOMS.



FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING CALL OLIVER @ 619-715-5459



Professionally Managed by J&D Management.



Sorry NO S-8

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires $100,000 renters insurance policy.

