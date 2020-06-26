Amenities

11442 Meadow Grass Ln. Available 06/28/19 A LOVELY SABRE SPRINGS HOME IN POWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT!! POOL, JACUZZI, AND GREAT LOCATION!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home, with vaulted ceilings, tile floor downstairs and new carpet and hardwood upstairs. 3 car garage, fully gated back yard with pool, Jacuzzi. Gas fireplace in living room and electric fireplace in master bedroom!! Centrally located, close to I-15, 56 freeway, shopping and restaurants.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Washer

- Dryer- Gas

- Air Conditioning

- Central Heat, Fireplace

- High/ Vaulted Ceiling

- Walk-in Closet

- Hardwood Floor

- Tile Floor

- Family Room

- Living Room

- Bonus/Rec Room

- Office/Den in Optional

- Dining Area

- Breakfast Nook Area

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Ceiling Fans

- Laundry Area- Inside

- Balcony/Deck/Patio

- Yard

- Alarm System

- Jacuzzi/ Whirlpool

- Auto Sprinkler

- Attached Garage

- Driveway & Street Parking



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- Located in the beautiful Sabre Springs HOA

- Poway Unified School District



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage, Driveway & Street

HOA NAME: Sabre Spring South HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1998

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:/

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent $30.00

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet



- Owner is responsible for HOA, gardener, Pool

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

- Master Bathtub Jets are inoperable and will not be replaced.



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



