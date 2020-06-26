All apartments in San Diego
11442 Meadow Grass Ln.

11442 Meadow Grass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11442 Meadow Grass Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
11442 Meadow Grass Ln. Available 06/28/19 A LOVELY SABRE SPRINGS HOME IN POWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT!! POOL, JACUZZI, AND GREAT LOCATION!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home, with vaulted ceilings, tile floor downstairs and new carpet and hardwood upstairs. 3 car garage, fully gated back yard with pool, Jacuzzi. Gas fireplace in living room and electric fireplace in master bedroom!! Centrally located, close to I-15, 56 freeway, shopping and restaurants.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Washer
- Dryer- Gas
- Air Conditioning
- Central Heat, Fireplace
- High/ Vaulted Ceiling
- Walk-in Closet
- Hardwood Floor
- Tile Floor
- Family Room
- Living Room
- Bonus/Rec Room
- Office/Den in Optional
- Dining Area
- Breakfast Nook Area
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Ceiling Fans
- Laundry Area- Inside
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- Yard
- Alarm System
- Jacuzzi/ Whirlpool
- Auto Sprinkler
- Attached Garage
- Driveway & Street Parking

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- Located in the beautiful Sabre Springs HOA
- Poway Unified School District

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Garage, Driveway & Street
HOA NAME: Sabre Spring South HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1998
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:/
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent $30.00
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA, gardener, Pool
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
- Master Bathtub Jets are inoperable and will not be replaced.

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4973169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. have any available units?
11442 Meadow Grass Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. have?
Some of 11442 Meadow Grass Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
11442 Meadow Grass Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. offers parking.
Does 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. has a pool.
Does 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. have accessible units?
No, 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11442 Meadow Grass Ln. has units with dishwashers.
