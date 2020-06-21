All apartments in San Diego
11436 Ballybunion Square

11436 Ballybunion Square · No Longer Available
Location

11436 Ballybunion Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11436 Ballybunion Sq, 2 Bedrooms + Den, Single Level Home in the Gated Royal St George Development - Beautiful single level home in the Prestigious gated Royal St George development. Marble tile entry floors. The Engelmann nook just off the living room has its own fireplace and is a great place to read a good book or curl up with someone special for a cozy fire. Living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Family room has vaulted ceilings. Spacious eat in kitchen has wood floors and corian counters. Formal dining room has vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet with mirrored doors, handicap accessible bathroom with double sinks. Den could be use as a bedroom. Development is conveniently located near shopping, schools, community parks, Carmel Mt Ranch golf course, shopping, movie theatres and restaurants.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3199330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11436 Ballybunion Square have any available units?
11436 Ballybunion Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11436 Ballybunion Square have?
Some of 11436 Ballybunion Square's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11436 Ballybunion Square currently offering any rent specials?
11436 Ballybunion Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11436 Ballybunion Square pet-friendly?
No, 11436 Ballybunion Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11436 Ballybunion Square offer parking?
Yes, 11436 Ballybunion Square does offer parking.
Does 11436 Ballybunion Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11436 Ballybunion Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11436 Ballybunion Square have a pool?
Yes, 11436 Ballybunion Square has a pool.
Does 11436 Ballybunion Square have accessible units?
Yes, 11436 Ballybunion Square has accessible units.
Does 11436 Ballybunion Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11436 Ballybunion Square has units with dishwashers.
