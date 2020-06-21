11436 Ballybunion Square

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

Carmel Mountain Ranch, 11436 Ballybunion Sq, 2 Bedrooms + Den, Single Level Home in the Gated Royal St George Development - Beautiful single level home in the Prestigious gated Royal St George development. Marble tile entry floors. The Engelmann nook just off the living room has its own fireplace and is a great place to read a good book or curl up with someone special for a cozy fire. Living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Family room has vaulted ceilings. Spacious eat in kitchen has wood floors and corian counters. Formal dining room has vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet with mirrored doors, handicap accessible bathroom with double sinks. Den could be use as a bedroom. Development is conveniently located near shopping, schools, community parks, Carmel Mt Ranch golf course, shopping, movie theatres and restaurants.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3199330)