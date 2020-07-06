11414 Village Ridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage internet access

Fabulous Move in Ready Greenbrier home located on cul-de-sac, within minutes of top rated schools. Preferred corner lot near neighborhood park & playground. Many upgrades include Gorgeous (Armstrong) Maple hardwood floors, Formal entry, Spacious kitchen w/ granite counters, tile floors, Formal dining room, Laundry room, A/C, Spacious Master bedroom features dual walk-in closets, both baths have granite counters, Beautifully landscaped front and back yard. Minutes to freeways. Rent $3,100-$3,300 - includes stainless steal Fridge, Washer, and Dryer. 2 Car garage, 2 car driveway. Tenant pays utilities (water, electricity, gas, trash, internet). Serious future tenants, please fill out this form: https://forms.gle/BxGAvnRYZ63vhoCM7. If you have any questions, Contact Us: Phone: (858) 375-6112? / Email: arojha.re@gmail.com