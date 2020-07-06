All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11414 Village Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11414 Village Ridge Road
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

11414 Village Ridge Road

11414 Village Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11414 Village Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Fabulous Move in Ready Greenbrier home located on cul-de-sac, within minutes of top rated schools. Preferred corner lot near neighborhood park & playground. Many upgrades include Gorgeous (Armstrong) Maple hardwood floors, Formal entry, Spacious kitchen w/ granite counters, tile floors, Formal dining room, Laundry room, A/C, Spacious Master bedroom features dual walk-in closets, both baths have granite counters, Beautifully landscaped front and back yard. Minutes to freeways. Rent $3,100-$3,300 - includes stainless steal Fridge, Washer, and Dryer. 2 Car garage, 2 car driveway. Tenant pays utilities (water, electricity, gas, trash, internet). Serious future tenants, please fill out this form: https://forms.gle/BxGAvnRYZ63vhoCM7. If you have any questions, Contact Us: Phone: (858) 375-6112? / Email: arojha.re@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11414 Village Ridge Road have any available units?
11414 Village Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11414 Village Ridge Road have?
Some of 11414 Village Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 Village Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
11414 Village Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11414 Village Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 11414 Village Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11414 Village Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 11414 Village Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 11414 Village Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11414 Village Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11414 Village Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 11414 Village Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 11414 Village Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 11414 Village Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11414 Village Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11414 Village Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University