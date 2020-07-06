11414 Village Ridge Road

Amenities
Fabulous Move in Ready Greenbrier home located on cul-de-sac, within minutes of top rated schools. Preferred corner lot near neighborhood park & playground. Many upgrades include Gorgeous (Armstrong) Maple hardwood floors, Formal entry, Spacious kitchen w/ granite counters, tile floors, Formal dining room, Laundry room, A/C, Spacious Master bedroom features dual walk-in closets, both baths have granite counters, Beautifully landscaped front and back yard. Minutes to freeways. Rent $3,100-$3,300 - includes stainless steal Fridge, Washer, and Dryer. 2 Car garage, 2 car driveway. Tenant pays utilities (water, electricity, gas, trash, internet). Serious future tenants, please fill out this form: https://forms.gle/BxGAvnRYZ63vhoCM7. If you have any questions, Contact Us: Phone: (858) 375-6112? / Email: arojha.re@gmail.com