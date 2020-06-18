All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 11 2020

11410 Miro Circle

11410 Miro Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11410 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath town home in Scripps! - Looking for a 3 bedroom 2.5 baths townhome in Scripps?
Next to Lake Miramar! Shopping Row along Mira Mesa Blvd is just down the street!
Trader Joe, Chucky Cheese, Imax Theater, Hmart,.....
Look no further! Opportunity Knocks! Rarely on the market!
Best location! Best floor plan!

Inviting front porch, welcome you and your guest to this gorgeous home
To your left is the kitchen and dinning area
To your right is a huge living room with access to your own yard

Upgraded Kitchen with top of the line appliances.
The kitchen island is just another bonus for all your goodies!
Exceptionally large Pantry, is another highlight
Amazed by the great and functional floor plan!

All 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor.
All rooms are in good size and shape.
Laundry closet is conveniently located in the hallway
Both bathrooms have a shower and a tub!

Community offers resort style pool and spa
Tot lot is another great amenities offered by our community
To unwind your self for the hard working week,
Lake Miramar is just next door
The Overlook offers a great view of San Diego Area
You can watch the Sunset with a view of the Lake!
On weekends, we have the farmers market nearby
Farm to table is another great concept to enjoy local crops

PLEASE NOTE THIS UNIT HAS A TWO CAR GARAGE ONLY.

Look no further
Call today for the showing time
Hop onto this great opportunity before someone took this!
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688

*PLEASE CALL FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4018821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11410 Miro Circle have any available units?
11410 Miro Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11410 Miro Circle have?
Some of 11410 Miro Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11410 Miro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11410 Miro Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11410 Miro Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11410 Miro Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11410 Miro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11410 Miro Circle offers parking.
Does 11410 Miro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11410 Miro Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11410 Miro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11410 Miro Circle has a pool.
Does 11410 Miro Circle have accessible units?
No, 11410 Miro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11410 Miro Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11410 Miro Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
