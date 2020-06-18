11410 Miro Circle

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath town home in Scripps! - Looking for a 3 bedroom 2.5 baths townhome in Scripps?
Next to Lake Miramar! Shopping Row along Mira Mesa Blvd is just down the street!
Trader Joe, Chucky Cheese, Imax Theater, Hmart,.....
Look no further! Opportunity Knocks! Rarely on the market!
Best location! Best floor plan!
Inviting front porch, welcome you and your guest to this gorgeous home
To your left is the kitchen and dinning area
To your right is a huge living room with access to your own yard
Upgraded Kitchen with top of the line appliances.
The kitchen island is just another bonus for all your goodies!
Exceptionally large Pantry, is another highlight
Amazed by the great and functional floor plan!
All 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor.
All rooms are in good size and shape.
Laundry closet is conveniently located in the hallway
Both bathrooms have a shower and a tub!
Community offers resort style pool and spa
Tot lot is another great amenities offered by our community
To unwind your self for the hard working week,
Lake Miramar is just next door
The Overlook offers a great view of San Diego Area
You can watch the Sunset with a view of the Lake!
On weekends, we have the farmers market nearby
Farm to table is another great concept to enjoy local crops
PLEASE NOTE THIS UNIT HAS A TWO CAR GARAGE ONLY.
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4018821)