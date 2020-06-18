11410 Miro Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub media room

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath town home in Scripps! - Looking for a 3 bedroom 2.5 baths townhome in Scripps?

Next to Lake Miramar! Shopping Row along Mira Mesa Blvd is just down the street!

Trader Joe, Chucky Cheese, Imax Theater, Hmart,.....

Look no further! Opportunity Knocks! Rarely on the market!

Best location! Best floor plan!



Inviting front porch, welcome you and your guest to this gorgeous home

To your left is the kitchen and dinning area

To your right is a huge living room with access to your own yard



Upgraded Kitchen with top of the line appliances.

The kitchen island is just another bonus for all your goodies!

Exceptionally large Pantry, is another highlight

Amazed by the great and functional floor plan!



All 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor.

All rooms are in good size and shape.

Laundry closet is conveniently located in the hallway

Both bathrooms have a shower and a tub!



Community offers resort style pool and spa

Tot lot is another great amenities offered by our community

To unwind your self for the hard working week,

Lake Miramar is just next door

The Overlook offers a great view of San Diego Area

You can watch the Sunset with a view of the Lake!

On weekends, we have the farmers market nearby

Farm to table is another great concept to enjoy local crops



PLEASE NOTE THIS UNIT HAS A TWO CAR GARAGE ONLY.



No Pets Allowed



