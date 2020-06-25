11364 Poblado Road - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

This spacious Townhome is situated in friendly community on Poblado Road in Rancho Bernardo. The condo is approximately 1100 square feet has 2 large bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath. The condo was remodeled last year with new hardwood flooring and fixtures. The condo has a front and back yard patio for all year enjoyment.

The condo has a front and back yard patio for all year enjoyment. The condo also comes with a membership to the local pool and clubhouse benefits such as tennis courts, basketball, pool etc.. Also Comes with Washer/Dryer and one car garage with off street parking. The current tenants have not moved out so I will be posting pictures asap!