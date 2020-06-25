All apartments in San Diego
Location

11364 Poblado Road, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This spacious Townhome is situated in friendly community on Poblado Road in Rancho Bernardo. The condo is approximately 1100 square feet has 2 large bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath. The condo was remodeled last year with new hardwood flooring and fixtures. The condo has a front and back yard patio for all year enjoyment.
The condo has a front and back yard patio for all year enjoyment. The condo also comes with a membership to the local pool and clubhouse benefits such as tennis courts, basketball, pool etc.. Also Comes with Washer/Dryer and one car garage with off street parking. The current tenants have not moved out so I will be posting pictures asap!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11364 Poblado Road - 1 have any available units?
11364 Poblado Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11364 Poblado Road - 1 have?
Some of 11364 Poblado Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11364 Poblado Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11364 Poblado Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11364 Poblado Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 11364 Poblado Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11364 Poblado Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11364 Poblado Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 11364 Poblado Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11364 Poblado Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11364 Poblado Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 11364 Poblado Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 11364 Poblado Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11364 Poblado Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11364 Poblado Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11364 Poblado Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
