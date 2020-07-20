All apartments in San Diego
11322 Capilla Rd
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

11322 Capilla Rd

11322 Capilla Road · No Longer Available
Location

11322 Capilla Road, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11322 Capilla Rd Available 12/02/19 ***AVAILABLE NOW: Beautifully updated home in Westwood*** - In the heart of Rancho Bernardo, this single level home is located just minutes away from shopping and easy freeway access. ALL NEW HARDWOOD flooring, new bathrooms and recessed lighting, make this place a must see. Light and bright interior freshly painted with a neutral color. Spacious eat-in kitchen recently upgraded new granite counters with stainless sink, new stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Large fenced yard with covered patio, lovely landscaping, and 2 car garage. Owner provides landscaping service. Washer and dryer hookups in garage. Small pet negotiable with additional deposit.

Schools: Westwood Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4358766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11322 Capilla Rd have any available units?
11322 Capilla Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11322 Capilla Rd have?
Some of 11322 Capilla Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11322 Capilla Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11322 Capilla Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11322 Capilla Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11322 Capilla Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11322 Capilla Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11322 Capilla Rd offers parking.
Does 11322 Capilla Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11322 Capilla Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11322 Capilla Rd have a pool?
No, 11322 Capilla Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11322 Capilla Rd have accessible units?
No, 11322 Capilla Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11322 Capilla Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11322 Capilla Rd has units with dishwashers.
