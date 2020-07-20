Amenities

11322 Capilla Rd Available 12/02/19 ***AVAILABLE NOW: Beautifully updated home in Westwood*** - In the heart of Rancho Bernardo, this single level home is located just minutes away from shopping and easy freeway access. ALL NEW HARDWOOD flooring, new bathrooms and recessed lighting, make this place a must see. Light and bright interior freshly painted with a neutral color. Spacious eat-in kitchen recently upgraded new granite counters with stainless sink, new stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Large fenced yard with covered patio, lovely landscaping, and 2 car garage. Owner provides landscaping service. Washer and dryer hookups in garage. Small pet negotiable with additional deposit.



Schools: Westwood Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High.



