11313 Avenida De Los Lobos Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance tennis court

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Fabulous, newly-renovated, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms APARTMENT home property rental situated in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood in San Diego.



FEATURES:

- Comfortable and bright interior with new laminated flooring throughout the unit, recessed lighting, big sliding glass door and windows with blinds, and a fireplace

- New kitchen with new cabinets and sink, brand-new quartz countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave

- New bathrooms with brand-new quartz countertops, new vanity sets, showers, and bathtub

- Bedrooms with built-in closets

- Air conditioning, ceiling fans, and forced-air heating for climate control

- Pet-friendly home but only small dogs or cats are allowed with $500 pet deposit/pet

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Small backyard

- 1 assigned carport

- Shared pool, Tennis Courts, and Clubhouse



The condo complex has 2 sections with 2 different entrances. They are about 1 or 2 minutes walk apart. Each section has its swimming pool. The Clubhouse is in the other section (from the owners). As part of the complex, there are tennis courts between the two sections.



The renter is responsible for electricity, gas, landscaping, and cable. The HOA fees, trash, and water will be covered by the landlord. Smoking is not allowed in the property.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



