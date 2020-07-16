All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11305 Avenida De Los Lobos

11305 Avenida De Los Lobos · (619) 427-2400
Location

11305 Avenida De Los Lobos, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos - Unit B Unit B · Avail. now

$2,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available July 2nd! (Poway School District) - We are proud to present this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Poway school district area!

Brand new appliances, 2 patios, and a very spacious living area to call home.

Come check out this unit which includes:
-Community pool
-Fitness center
-Hot tub
-Tennis courts
-Basketball courts
-Parks in the area
-And much, MUCH more!

Multiple bars and restaurants just a short walk away!

Rent: $2,600/mo
Security Deposit: $2,600

Please contact us for a showing

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5886697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos have any available units?
11305 Avenida De Los Lobos has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos have?
Some of 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos currently offering any rent specials?
11305 Avenida De Los Lobos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos pet-friendly?
Yes, 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos is pet friendly.
Does 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos offer parking?
No, 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos does not offer parking.
Does 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos have a pool?
Yes, 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos has a pool.
Does 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos have accessible units?
No, 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos have units with dishwashers?
No, 11305 Avenida De Los Lobos does not have units with dishwashers.
