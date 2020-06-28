All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11290 Portobelo Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11290 Portobelo Dr
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

11290 Portobelo Dr

11290 Portobelo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11290 Portobelo Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Spacious Townhome in Belsera - Tierrasanta - Property Id: 152805

Contact metabolic314@yahoo.com to schedule viewing

Downstairs corner unit has upgraded kitchen and new laminate floors throughout. Living room and bedrooms have views of Mission Trails Regional Park! The home features a fireplace, private balcony, washer/dryer, new stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, central A/C, attached 1-car garage with an additional covered parking space, and high ceilings! Community features swimming pool and spa.

FAQ:
- DEPOSIT: $2200 - willing to negotiate shorter lease to expire 7/2020
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dogs & Cats
- VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzadC_cUurY

MORE INFO
- PARKING: 1 car garage + 1 additional reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: All furniture to have felt pads placed under the furniture and legs to minimize indentation or rough scratches on laminate floors

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152805p
Property Id 152805

(RLNE5128820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11290 Portobelo Dr have any available units?
11290 Portobelo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11290 Portobelo Dr have?
Some of 11290 Portobelo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11290 Portobelo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11290 Portobelo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11290 Portobelo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11290 Portobelo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11290 Portobelo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11290 Portobelo Dr offers parking.
Does 11290 Portobelo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11290 Portobelo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11290 Portobelo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11290 Portobelo Dr has a pool.
Does 11290 Portobelo Dr have accessible units?
No, 11290 Portobelo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11290 Portobelo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11290 Portobelo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University