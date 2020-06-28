11290 Portobelo Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 Spacious Townhome in Belsera - Tierrasanta - Property Id: 152805



Contact metabolic314@yahoo.com to schedule viewing



Downstairs corner unit has upgraded kitchen and new laminate floors throughout. Living room and bedrooms have views of Mission Trails Regional Park! The home features a fireplace, private balcony, washer/dryer, new stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, central A/C, attached 1-car garage with an additional covered parking space, and high ceilings! Community features swimming pool and spa.



FAQ:

- DEPOSIT: $2200 - willing to negotiate shorter lease to expire 7/2020

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dogs & Cats

- VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzadC_cUurY



MORE INFO

- PARKING: 1 car garage + 1 additional reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash



- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: All furniture to have felt pads placed under the furniture and legs to minimize indentation or rough scratches on laminate floors



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152805p

