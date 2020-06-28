11290 Portobelo Dr

Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Spacious Townhome in Belsera - Tierrasanta - Property Id: 152805
Downstairs corner unit has upgraded kitchen and new laminate floors throughout. Living room and bedrooms have views of Mission Trails Regional Park! The home features a fireplace, private balcony, washer/dryer, new stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator, central A/C, attached 1-car garage with an additional covered parking space, and high ceilings! Community features swimming pool and spa.
FAQ:
- DEPOSIT: $2200 - willing to negotiate shorter lease to expire 7/2020
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dogs & Cats
- VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzadC_cUurY
MORE INFO
- PARKING: 1 car garage + 1 additional reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: All furniture to have felt pads placed under the furniture and legs to minimize indentation or rough scratches on laminate floors
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
