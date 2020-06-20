Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

1121 Eureka # 3 Available 08/05/20 9 month lease! CONDO, walk to USD, Fully furnished 3 bed, attached garage BEGINNING AUGUST - This beautiful multi-level condominium is available on a nine-month lease starting in August 28th 2019.



It's within walking distance of USD. FULLY FURNISHED, including all housewares, TVs, leather couches, BBQ and patio furniture on the back deck.



There are two bedrooms on the first floor, including a master suite and second bathroom as well as a full size washer and dryer and access down a spiral staircase to the direct access garage.



The beautiful open plan living space with fireplace and separate dining room, occupies the second level. There are stairs that take you to the enclosed loft on the 3rd floor. This is a great place! The owners live in Arizona and plan to rent the property out every year for this 9-month period. So if you love it (and you will) and you are great tenants, you can reapply each year.



Guarantors will be accepted with some restrictions. No smoking. No Pets. Tenants over 18 years are financially responsible lease holders and show verifiable income of 3X rent, have 0 delinquency and 0 collections in past 12 months in revolving accounts. Tenants pay all utilities.



Call 619-800-6567 and to view more homes visit: https://www.humphreysresidential.com/availability



