San Diego, CA
1121 Eureka # 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1121 Eureka # 3

1121 Eureka Street · (619) 800-6567
Location

1121 Eureka Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 Eureka # 3 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1192 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
1121 Eureka # 3 Available 08/05/20 9 month lease! CONDO, walk to USD, Fully furnished 3 bed, attached garage BEGINNING AUGUST - This beautiful multi-level condominium is available on a nine-month lease starting in August 28th 2019.

It's within walking distance of USD. FULLY FURNISHED, including all housewares, TVs, leather couches, BBQ and patio furniture on the back deck.

There are two bedrooms on the first floor, including a master suite and second bathroom as well as a full size washer and dryer and access down a spiral staircase to the direct access garage.

The beautiful open plan living space with fireplace and separate dining room, occupies the second level. There are stairs that take you to the enclosed loft on the 3rd floor. This is a great place! The owners live in Arizona and plan to rent the property out every year for this 9-month period. So if you love it (and you will) and you are great tenants, you can reapply each year.

Guarantors will be accepted with some restrictions. No smoking. No Pets. Tenants over 18 years are financially responsible lease holders and show verifiable income of 3X rent, have 0 delinquency and 0 collections in past 12 months in revolving accounts. Tenants pay all utilities.

Call 619-800-6567 and to view more homes visit: https://www.humphreysresidential.com/availability

(RLNE3202696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Eureka # 3 have any available units?
1121 Eureka # 3 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Eureka # 3 have?
Some of 1121 Eureka # 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Eureka # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Eureka # 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Eureka # 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Eureka # 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1121 Eureka # 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Eureka # 3 does offer parking.
Does 1121 Eureka # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Eureka # 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Eureka # 3 have a pool?
No, 1121 Eureka # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Eureka # 3 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Eureka # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Eureka # 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Eureka # 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
