All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11170 Taloncrest Way #58.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11170 Taloncrest Way #58
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

11170 Taloncrest Way #58

11170 Taloncrest Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11170 Taloncrest Way, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
11170 Taloncrest Way #58 Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home W/ High Ceilings & Wood Floors - Absolutely gorgeous townhouse with high ceilings and beautiful staircase.You'll enjoy unobstructed southwesterly breezes from the privacy of this immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1541 SF home with extra space for a 3rd room / office. Notable features include, granite counter top in kitchen, designer back-spash, soft close cabinetry, hardwood floors & upgraded carpet in bedrooms. Other outstanding features include private patios, 2-car attached tandem garage, extra storage areas, pantry, granite breakfast bar, A/C, plus a sparkling community pool, spa & BBQ area.Includes washer, dryer & refrigerator.

Ideally located above Sorrento Valley, Sorrento Terrace is coastal-close, perched at the edge of nature above Los Peasquitos Canyon Preserve, and just moments from the epicenter of high-tech industry with shopping and lifestyle amenities of UTC, Torrey Pines, Del Mar and La Jolla. Homeowners at Sorrento Terrance have access to award winning schools and proximity to prestigious employment centers in downtown San Diego, Torrey Pines, La Jolla, University City and UCSD, which contribute to the desirability of the area. Sorrento Valley provides a dynamic environment for business, research, technological and educational opportunities and is home to many high tech, biotech and IT companies. Nearby recreational areas include Lopez Ridge Recreation Center, the beaches of Del Mar and La Jolla, Torrey Pines State Reserve and a variety of hiking and cycling trails in Los Peasquitos Canyon Preserve.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4937324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 have any available units?
11170 Taloncrest Way #58 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 have?
Some of 11170 Taloncrest Way #58's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 currently offering any rent specials?
11170 Taloncrest Way #58 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 pet-friendly?
No, 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 offer parking?
Yes, 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 offers parking.
Does 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 have a pool?
Yes, 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 has a pool.
Does 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 have accessible units?
No, 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 does not have accessible units.
Does 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11170 Taloncrest Way #58 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University