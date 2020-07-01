11156 Provencal Place

Amenities

Gorgeous Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully renovated condo! This home has all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new floors throughout, gas fireplace, central heating and air, washer dryer hookups, finished and attached 1 car garage, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom finishes, grey subway tiled backsplash in kitchen, and cathedral ceilings, all located in a gated community on the border of Rancho Penasquitos and Carmel Mountain Ranch. This area has amazing schools, close to shopping, and easy freeway access. Community pool and hot tub, plentiful guest parking, 1 additional covered parking spot dedicated to the unit, and lush green grounds. Please contact Jennifer to schedule a showing 619-739-0319. This home won't last! Available now. No evictions. $2300/mo, $2300 deposit. Application fee $35 per adult over 18.



(RLNE5474319)