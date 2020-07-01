All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

11156 Provencal Place

11156 Provencal Place · No Longer Available
Location

11156 Provencal Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Gorgeous Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully renovated condo! This home has all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new floors throughout, gas fireplace, central heating and air, washer dryer hookups, finished and attached 1 car garage, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom finishes, grey subway tiled backsplash in kitchen, and cathedral ceilings, all located in a gated community on the border of Rancho Penasquitos and Carmel Mountain Ranch. This area has amazing schools, close to shopping, and easy freeway access. Community pool and hot tub, plentiful guest parking, 1 additional covered parking spot dedicated to the unit, and lush green grounds. Please contact Jennifer to schedule a showing 619-739-0319. This home won't last! Available now. No evictions. $2300/mo, $2300 deposit. Application fee $35 per adult over 18.

(RLNE5474319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11156 Provencal Place have any available units?
11156 Provencal Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11156 Provencal Place have?
Some of 11156 Provencal Place's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11156 Provencal Place currently offering any rent specials?
11156 Provencal Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11156 Provencal Place pet-friendly?
No, 11156 Provencal Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11156 Provencal Place offer parking?
Yes, 11156 Provencal Place offers parking.
Does 11156 Provencal Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11156 Provencal Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11156 Provencal Place have a pool?
Yes, 11156 Provencal Place has a pool.
Does 11156 Provencal Place have accessible units?
No, 11156 Provencal Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11156 Provencal Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11156 Provencal Place does not have units with dishwashers.

