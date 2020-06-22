All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11124 Swanson Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11124 Swanson Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11124 Swanson Court

11124 Swanson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11124 Swanson Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Coveted Scripps Ranch - Beautiful two story property in Scripps Ranch neighborhood. Property has 2 car garage and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Property has been recently painted and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Dishwasher, microwave, & refrigerator, garbage disposal, stove/oven.
Laundry room ready for your washer and dryer.

Tenant pays gas, electric, cable & water. Pets Negotiable.

A must see! For appointment to see call (858) 877-0889 or email Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Chase Pacific requires tenants to maintain renter's insurance policy covering any damage to personal possessions and liability.

Chase Pacific Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. CA BRE#00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4572437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11124 Swanson Court have any available units?
11124 Swanson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11124 Swanson Court have?
Some of 11124 Swanson Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11124 Swanson Court currently offering any rent specials?
11124 Swanson Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11124 Swanson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11124 Swanson Court is pet friendly.
Does 11124 Swanson Court offer parking?
Yes, 11124 Swanson Court does offer parking.
Does 11124 Swanson Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11124 Swanson Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11124 Swanson Court have a pool?
No, 11124 Swanson Court does not have a pool.
Does 11124 Swanson Court have accessible units?
No, 11124 Swanson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11124 Swanson Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11124 Swanson Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University