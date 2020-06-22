11124 Swanson Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Coveted Scripps Ranch - Beautiful two story property in Scripps Ranch neighborhood. Property has 2 car garage and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Property has been recently painted and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.



Dishwasher, microwave, & refrigerator, garbage disposal, stove/oven.

Laundry room ready for your washer and dryer.



Tenant pays gas, electric, cable & water. Pets Negotiable.



A must see! For appointment to see call (858) 877-0889 or email Ryan@chasepacific.com



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Chase Pacific requires tenants to maintain renter's insurance policy covering any damage to personal possessions and liability.



Chase Pacific Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. CA BRE#00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



