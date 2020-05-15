11124 Corte Pleno Verano

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now. Beautiful Carmel Valley home with ocean view located on a cul-de-sac and close to the I-5 freeway features a large open kitchen with island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, under cabinet lighting, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, large master bedroom suite with fireplace, large balcony, built in shelving, large master bath with his/her sinks, separate tub & shower, walk in closet, game room, fireplace in master/dining/family and game room, sun room, garage with epoxy flooring and shelves, ocean view, and great panoramic views. Master bedroom and kitchen on top floor. A must see home!! **Photos may not represent actual showing condition.



One Small pet only under 25lbs with additional $500 deposit.



DRE#01835133