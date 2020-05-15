All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:34 PM

11124 Corte Pleno Verano

11124 Corte Pleno Verano · No Longer Available
Location

11124 Corte Pleno Verano, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now. Beautiful Carmel Valley home with ocean view located on a cul-de-sac and close to the I-5 freeway features a large open kitchen with island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, under cabinet lighting, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, large master bedroom suite with fireplace, large balcony, built in shelving, large master bath with his/her sinks, separate tub & shower, walk in closet, game room, fireplace in master/dining/family and game room, sun room, garage with epoxy flooring and shelves, ocean view, and great panoramic views. Master bedroom and kitchen on top floor. A must see home!! **Photos may not represent actual showing condition.

One Small pet only under 25lbs with additional $500 deposit.

DRE#01835133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11124 Corte Pleno Verano have any available units?
11124 Corte Pleno Verano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11124 Corte Pleno Verano have?
Some of 11124 Corte Pleno Verano's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11124 Corte Pleno Verano currently offering any rent specials?
11124 Corte Pleno Verano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11124 Corte Pleno Verano pet-friendly?
Yes, 11124 Corte Pleno Verano is pet friendly.
Does 11124 Corte Pleno Verano offer parking?
Yes, 11124 Corte Pleno Verano offers parking.
Does 11124 Corte Pleno Verano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11124 Corte Pleno Verano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11124 Corte Pleno Verano have a pool?
No, 11124 Corte Pleno Verano does not have a pool.
Does 11124 Corte Pleno Verano have accessible units?
No, 11124 Corte Pleno Verano does not have accessible units.
Does 11124 Corte Pleno Verano have units with dishwashers?
No, 11124 Corte Pleno Verano does not have units with dishwashers.
