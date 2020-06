Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Scripps Ranch is a jewel of San Diego with a wonderful sense of true community. Wonderful award winning schools with parental support and involvement. Library, Theatre, 4th Of July Parade, Concerts in The Park with San Diego's best bands, and so much more. Walk, Jog, Run, Bicycle, Roller Skate/ Blade, Boat and Fish at Miramar Lake.